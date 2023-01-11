ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

austinmonthly.com

How South Congress Club Superstition Marks a New Era of Austin Nightlife

You don’t walk into Superstition so much as you enter a portal into a mesmerizing 1970s-era disco. The entryway—spanning the full height of the two-story club—boasts mirrored walls, several dozen suspended disco balls reflecting colored lasers, and the silhouette of a go-go dancer en route to a space filled with pulsing sound, bright lights, and confetti cannons that fire at midnight.
austinmonthly.com

Dozens of Guinea Pigs Are Being Abandoned—and Found—Across Austin

Elizabeth Mack, president of Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, has successfully converted her kitchen into a full-scale animal intake center. Numerous pins containing wood shavings and litter cover the table and the floor. “Watch this,” she says as she slowly opens the refrigerator and ruffles a head of lettuce. A symphony of chirps and squeals instantly fills the room. It’s 7 p.m.—snack time for the foster pets.
