Elizabeth Mack, president of Austin Guinea Pig Rescue, has successfully converted her kitchen into a full-scale animal intake center. Numerous pins containing wood shavings and litter cover the table and the floor. “Watch this,” she says as she slowly opens the refrigerator and ruffles a head of lettuce. A symphony of chirps and squeals instantly fills the room. It’s 7 p.m.—snack time for the foster pets.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO