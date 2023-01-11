NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO