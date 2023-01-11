ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison

WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WESTMINSTER, VT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction

New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
GREENWICH, NY
Indiana woman sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.
BEDFORD, IN
Police looking for vandals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH

KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
KEENE, NH
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield

Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids

Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH

