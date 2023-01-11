Read full article on original website
Related
Actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty in Vermont trespassing case
Embattled actor Ezra Miller, best known for portraying the Flash in multiple DC Extended Universe films, recently pleaded guilty in Vermont to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass in a Bennington County Superior Court filing.
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison
WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WNYT
Man faces new charges in attempted abduction
New predatory sexual assault charges for a man, accused of both abducting and trying to take a child out of the state. We’re learning of these new charges, just days after John Ingraham from Greenwich was arrested, accused of taking a child without his or her parents’ permission.
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
Suspect arrested following gunfire incident in Hudson
According to the victim, the suspect choked her and discharged a firearm.
Sheriff looking for man accused of touching woman inappropriately at Adult Bookstore
ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is asking for help to find a man they say allegedly inappropriately touched a woman at the Adult Bookstore in Ashland. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera footage of the suspect, saying that around 2:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, the man was in the Adult Bookstore and approached a woman.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
Indiana woman sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.
NYSP: Gloversville woman arrested over forged check
A Gloversville woman has been ordered to appear in Northampton Town Court after she allegedly cashed a check made out to someone else.
Emaciated Dog Found In Abandoned Car, Woman From Region Charged
A 26-year-old woman is facing animal abuse charges after an emaciated dog was found abandoned in a car in the region, authorities said.State Police in Washington County were called shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, with reports of an abandoned vehicle blocking traffic in the town Granville on…
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for vandals in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
Inmate Beat, Choked Corrections Officer Unconscious At Rensselaer County Jail, Police Say
A jail inmate in the region is facing attempted murder charges stemming from a brutal, unprovoked attack on a corrections officer, authorities said. The incident happened Wednesday evening, Jan. 4, at the Rensselaer County jail in Troy, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said Matthew Fluty, of Troy, “maliciously”...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal head-on crash in Keene, NH
KEENE — A fatal crash took place in Keene on Thursday. The two-vehicle collision took place on Route 12 at around 2:40 p.m. Police say Marlana Thibault, 27, of Keene, was traveling south on Route 12, in the area of Forge Street, prior to the crash. The investigation indicates...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
Glens Falls PD investigating attempted armed robberies
The Glens Falls Police Department is currently investigating a string of alleged attempted armed robberies. The suspect allegedly showed a gun to multiple victims demanding money on multiple occasions.
WNYT
Woman accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from Clifton Park Kohl’s
A woman is accused of stealing $1,800 in merchandise from the Kohl’s in Clifton Park. It happened last October, say investigators. Cristina Cassidy, 19, of Albany was arrested last Sunday, and charged with grand larceny. She was turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield
Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
beckersasc.com
Former Ohio physician found guilty of illegally prescribing opioids
Former St. Clairsville, Ohio-based physician Freeda Flynn has been found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 11. Ms. Flynn prescribed these controlled substances to her patients outside the scope of professional practice, according to the report — including prescribing...
Comments / 0