ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs

California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
Noozhawk

Water Releases from Lake Cachuma to Begin Saturday Morning

Water releases from Lake Cachuma are expected to begin Saturday morning, ahead of upcoming storms, according to Santa Barbara County officials. Cachuma was at 86.4% of capacity as of 10 a.m. Friday, and about 9 feet below its spill level, according to the county Public Works Department. The U.S. Bureau...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Sea Center Marks Underwater Parks Day With Free Admission Jan. 21

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf is offering free admission to its Underwater Parks Day Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, thanks to support from the Moeller Lab at UC Santa Barbara. The Underwater Parks Day Festival celebrates Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), or...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Overnight Shelters Open Jan. 13-16

The Warming Centers will be open Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16 at the following sites. Note some special day site activations countywide. Lompoc — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Randy Rowse: Gaslighting Over La Cumbre Plaza Housing Planning Helps No One

The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the city applied for a grant — through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments from the REAP 2.0, Regional Early Action Planning Grants fund — to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza on Upper State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

After Political Back and Forth, Santa Barbara Council Approves Outdoor Dining Fees

After some wheeling and dealing, the Santa Barbara City Council on Thursday approved a rate structure for outdoor dining along State Street. The vote was 4-2 in favor of a “variable design,” under which rates for outdoor dining will vary based on the designs of the structures. For example, restaurants that have their outdoor dining structures portable or at grade level would pay less than those who don’t.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023

Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy