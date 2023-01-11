Read full article on original website
Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs
California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
More Rain Brings New Weather Advisories to Santa Barbara County
Additional rain brought more advisories and troubles to Santa Barbara County on Saturday. A Flood Advisory was in effect until 3 p.m. due to minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. “There may be minor debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars,” according to the National Weather...
Latest Storm Soaks Santa Barbara County with More Rain on Tap Starting Late Sunday
Another storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, dropping between 0.75 and 2 inches of rain on most areas and causing more troubles in local communities. Forecasters had called for moderate to heavy rain from Saturday’s storm. “I think we’re more or less on target,” Mike Wofford from the...
County Closes Jalama Beach, Cachuma Lake, Other Parks After Storm
Several Santa Barbara County parks are closed this week because of flooded access roads or damage to park infrastructure, including the popular Jalama Beach and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. The Jalama Beach park and campground are shut down because of a large sinkhole on Jalama Road, according to County Parks...
Water Releases from Lake Cachuma to Begin Saturday Morning
Water releases from Lake Cachuma are expected to begin Saturday morning, ahead of upcoming storms, according to Santa Barbara County officials. Cachuma was at 86.4% of capacity as of 10 a.m. Friday, and about 9 feet below its spill level, according to the county Public Works Department. The U.S. Bureau...
Santa Barbara’s Stormwater, Wastewater Systems Overloaded During Massive Storm
During Monday’s storm that dropped historic amounts of rainfall, the City of Santa Barbara’s wastewater treatment plant was at its max capacity and the stormwater system was overwhelmed to the point of manhole lids blowing off and creating geysers. On an average day, 6 million gallons of wastewater...
Lab Results Point to Natural Seeps as Source of Oil Sheen Off Summerland Beach
Lab tests have identified natural seeps as the likely source of the recent oil sheens off the Summerland coast. Multiple agencies united to investigate and monitor the petroleum sheens seen off Summerland Beach starting on Jan. 6, collecting samples to determine the source. “Lab results from multiple locations onshore and...
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System, Residents Asked to Take Steps Now to be Ready for More Rain
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Santa Barbara Harbor, Waterfront Addressing Damage, Erosion From ‘Historic’ Swell
While the rain itself from the recent storm on Jan. 9 did not particularly affect the Santa Barbara Harbor and Waterfront area, it was the large swell and high tide a few days prior that caused more problems. “The swell on Jan. 5 and 6, by far, could be considered...
Santa Barbara County Pending Approval for 3D Printed Home, Other Housing Projects
A 3D-printed prototype house is one of seven projects that the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments plans to complete with funding from the state. Apis Cor will be the company constructing the prototype in partnership with the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County. The project will be a...
Bill Macfadyen: Lake Cachuma Is Biggest Draw of Our Storm Coverage
Well, that was a week. And weather forecasts say it’s not over yet. All things considered, Santa Barbara County weathered a monstrous storm that dumped more than 19 inches of rain so far this week. The storm created so many perilous conditions as it slowly moved through, it’s remarkable...
New Housing Project Possibly Headed for La Cumbre Plaza as Questions Loom Over Height Limits
At a time when there’s a community battle brewing over a proposed 685-unit, 74-foot-tall housing project at La Cumbre Plaza, another substantial housing development is in the works on the other side of the Santa Barbara mall. Multiple sources told Noozhawk that Alliance Residential Co., a Flagstaff, Ariz.-based housing...
Sea Center Marks Underwater Parks Day With Free Admission Jan. 21
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center on Stearns Wharf is offering free admission to its Underwater Parks Day Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, thanks to support from the Moeller Lab at UC Santa Barbara. The Underwater Parks Day Festival celebrates Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), or...
Overnight Shelters Open Jan. 13-16
The Warming Centers will be open Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16 at the following sites. Note some special day site activations countywide. Lompoc — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa...
Randy Rowse: Gaslighting Over La Cumbre Plaza Housing Planning Helps No One
The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the city applied for a grant — through the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments from the REAP 2.0, Regional Early Action Planning Grants fund — to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza on Upper State Street.
Gov. Newsom Calls Community’s Resilience an ‘Inspiration’ During Visit to Santa Barbara
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Randall Road debris basin in Montecito on Friday afternoon, following the major storm that slammed Santa Barbara County earlier in the week and ahead of the next storm that is set to douse the area this weekend. About 80 National Guardsmen have been sent to...
After Political Back and Forth, Santa Barbara Council Approves Outdoor Dining Fees
After some wheeling and dealing, the Santa Barbara City Council on Thursday approved a rate structure for outdoor dining along State Street. The vote was 4-2 in favor of a “variable design,” under which rates for outdoor dining will vary based on the designs of the structures. For example, restaurants that have their outdoor dining structures portable or at grade level would pay less than those who don’t.
Dine Out Santa Maria Style, Craft Cocktail Contest on Tap During Valley’s Restaurant Month
Celebrating Santa Maria Valley’s culinary culture, local businesses are joining together and participating in Santa Maria Valley’s Restaurant Month festivities: Dine Out Santa Maria Style and the Craft Cocktail Contest, Jan. 13-Feb. 12. Dine Out Santa Maria Style offers dining experiences from some of Santa Maria Valley’s favorite...
Josephine Wagner of Santa Barbara, 1931-2023
Josephine “Jo” Wagner passed away on Jan. 07, 2023. She was 92. A true Californian, Jo was born in Long Beach, raised in Whittier, and had been a staple in the Santa Barbara community since her arrival in 1959. Early on, she was active in the Sailing Association,...
Defense Carries Dos Pueblos Water Polo to TOC Opening Win; Santa Barbara Falls Shot
It was a day of close games for two local girls water polo teams on the opening day of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High. Dos Pueblos eked out a 7-5 victory over Oaks Christian on Thursday, while Santa Barbara fell short against San Clemente, 6-5, in play-in games for Friday’s main draw.
