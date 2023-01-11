Read full article on original website
Rewinding Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU
Alabama men’s basketball improved to 5-0 in the SEC when it faced LSU on Saturday afternoon. Alabama 106, LSU 66 (final): Nate Oats brought in his walk-ons and they joined the three-point party, with Adam Cottrell making a three-pointer to erupt Coleman Coliseum. Walk-ons Delaney Heard and Jaden Quinerly also launched threes before the buzzer but missed.
Miami elevates former Alabama guard for playoff game
Two former Alabama prep standouts will be eligible to play for Miami for the first time on Sunday in the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami elevated guard Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine from its practice squad on Saturday, giving them active status for the Super Wild-Card Weekend game.
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Harrell has a sixth season of eligibility available for 2023 after transferring last year from Louisville to Alabama, where he played his first four seasons from 2018-21. The speedy wide receiver saw very limited...
Possible Alabama defensive coordinator candidates after Pete Golding exit
The long-discussed departure of Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is now a reality. After five years with the Crimson Tide, he’s headed west for the same job under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Golding was the second-longest tenured defensive coordinator of the Nick Saban era with only Kirby Smart...
Alabama All-Pros: 3 new names lift list to 28
Twenty-eight Alabama alumni have been chosen as first-team selections on The Associated Press All-Pro squad after Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams received the NFL honor for the first time on Friday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley may have to sit out 2023 season
Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley likely will have to sit out this season after violating an Alabama High School Athletic Association rule, according to sources. Moseley was the pitching coach on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September. The roster for that team included one of his Hoover players.
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapses in final minutes of game
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed in the final minutes of Saturday’s game with rival Ramsay at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Huffman was leading 48-44 with 1:41 left and trying to hold off a Rams rally when Slater collapsed on the bench during a timeout. Paramedics attended...
City of Birmingham gathering supplies to help tornado victims in Selma
The City of Birmingham has announced a supply drive to help victims of a tornado that hit Selma on Thursday, leaving heavy damage in its wake. A powerful storm front slammed into the historic city in Dallas County, cutting a wide swath of destruction through the downtown area. To help...
In memory of Country Boy Eddie, Tammy Wynette and a star-studded day in Nashville
Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns was the beloved host of the “Country Boy Eddie Show,” a variety series that aired mornings in Birmingham on WBRC-TV/Channel 6, 1957-1994. He died this week at age 92. When I heard of his passing, my sadness was mixed with a feeling of gratitude for the Alabama legend who took me under his wing in April 1998, during one of my early reporting assignments for The Birmingham News.
Gordon Burns, Birmingham’s ‘Country Boy’ Eddie, dead at 92
Birmingham TV personality Gordon Burns, known as Country Boy Eddie, has died, WBRC is reporting. He was 92. Burns hosted the “Country Boy Eddie Show” on WBRC from 1957 to 1993. A statement from the family said Burns died “peacefully at his home in Warrior.”. “He was...
Huntsville native to join Birmingham Museum of Art as deputy director
The Birmingham Museum of Art has announced the appointment of a new deputy director. Starting on Jan. 17, Chantal Drake will assume the role as the museum’s James Milton and Sallie R. Johnson deputy director. Drake will work alongside Dr. Graham C. Boettcher, the R. Hugh Daniel director of...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Perry County commissioner indicted on voter fraud calls prosecutor a ‘buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
Band of masked men carry out brazen smash-and-grab at Birmingham Apple store
An investigation is underway after a brazen theft in the Birmingham Apple store at the Summit shopping center Friday morning. At least three masked men ran into the store just before 10:30 a.m. They started breaking locks on the display cabinets, grabbing as many phones as they could before they left the store.
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
Roy S. Johnson: For one man, Birmingham’s tiny house initiative for unhoused evokes tears, memories
This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.
Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations
Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
Towing service complaints don’t show Parking Enforcement Systems breaking the law, Birmingham says
Birmingham Police officials say that a towing service widely criticized for rude, and some say “predatory” behavior, has broken no laws. Parking Enforcement Systems, a towing service which pulls vehicles from downtown lots, and which is a target of numerous complaints over its encounters with members of the public, has not violated city ordinances governing towing services, said Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department.
Shooting victim crashes vehicle into Birmingham apartment building; fire erupts, woman dead
Rifle fire erupted in a Birmingham neighborhood Friday, leaving one person dead. Multiple shots were reported about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of First Street West. The city’s gunfire detection system picked up 14 rounds in one location and three in another. In all, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, police believe at least 40 rounds were fired, possibly from multiple weapons.
28-year-old identified as man shot to death at south Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death Wednesday during an argument at a south Birmingham apartment complex. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jayvonne David Banks. He was 28 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 5:09 p.m. at...
