Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 106-66 win over LSU

Alabama men’s basketball improved to 5-0 in the SEC when it faced LSU on Saturday afternoon. Alabama 106, LSU 66 (final): Nate Oats brought in his walk-ons and they joined the three-point party, with Adam Cottrell making a three-pointer to erupt Coleman Coliseum. Walk-ons Delaney Heard and Jaden Quinerly also launched threes before the buzzer but missed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Miami elevates former Alabama guard for playoff game

Two former Alabama prep standouts will be eligible to play for Miami for the first time on Sunday in the Dolphins’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Miami elevated guard Lester Cotton and running back La’Mical Perine from its practice squad on Saturday, giving them active status for the Super Wild-Card Weekend game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday, he announced on Twitter. Harrell has a sixth season of eligibility available for 2023 after transferring last year from Louisville to Alabama, where he played his first four seasons from 2018-21. The speedy wide receiver saw very limited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama All-Pros: 3 new names lift list to 28

Twenty-eight Alabama alumni have been chosen as first-team selections on The Associated Press All-Pro squad after Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams received the NFL honor for the first time on Friday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley may have to sit out 2023 season

Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley likely will have to sit out this season after violating an Alabama High School Athletic Association rule, according to sources. Moseley was the pitching coach on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September. The roster for that team included one of his Hoover players.
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

In memory of Country Boy Eddie, Tammy Wynette and a star-studded day in Nashville

Gordon “Country Boy Eddie” Burns was the beloved host of the “Country Boy Eddie Show,” a variety series that aired mornings in Birmingham on WBRC-TV/Channel 6, 1957-1994. He died this week at age 92. When I heard of his passing, my sadness was mixed with a feeling of gratitude for the Alabama legend who took me under his wing in April 1998, during one of my early reporting assignments for The Birmingham News.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: For one man, Birmingham’s tiny house initiative for unhoused evokes tears, memories

This is an opinion column. The tears were there. It took all Don Lupo could muster to keep the moisture welling in his eyes from rolling down his cheeks. It took all he could muster to not rewind what those eyes have seen in a job that became a purpose, a job that began just before the turn of this century, a job he’s held under four Birmingham mayors—a job he’s become.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham company to pay $153,300 on false Medicaid claim allegations

Birmingham-based Amvik Solutions is paying $153,300 to resolve allegations that it submitted false claims for payment to Connecticut’s Medicaid program, federal officials announced today. Federal officials announced the civil settlement with the government, which resolves allegations under the federal False Claims Act. The case involved the Justice Department, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Towing service complaints don’t show Parking Enforcement Systems breaking the law, Birmingham says

Birmingham Police officials say that a towing service widely criticized for rude, and some say “predatory” behavior, has broken no laws. Parking Enforcement Systems, a towing service which pulls vehicles from downtown lots, and which is a target of numerous complaints over its encounters with members of the public, has not violated city ordinances governing towing services, said Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Shooting victim crashes vehicle into Birmingham apartment building; fire erupts, woman dead

Rifle fire erupted in a Birmingham neighborhood Friday, leaving one person dead. Multiple shots were reported about 11 a.m. in the 800 block of First Street West. The city’s gunfire detection system picked up 14 rounds in one location and three in another. In all, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald, police believe at least 40 rounds were fired, possibly from multiple weapons.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

