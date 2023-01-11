Read full article on original website
Savannah Evans
3d ago
Bet the gunfire startled the ice cream machine into working again....bet there was a whole pile of chocolate soft serve sitting in the floor!🤷
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa Police On Scene of Fatal Saturday Shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, alerted local media to the incident at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said Tuscaloosa Police and the VCU are on a scene at Sun Valley Apartments off...
Young male found shot to death in back yard of house in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a young male was found shot to death in Birmingham’s Inglenook community. Several residents called 911 after hearing shots fired. They also reported a person down. The calls came in about 11:15 p.m. Saturday from the 5000 block of 43rd Street North, said Officer...
Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed
A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
wbrc.com
One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say that...
wvtm13.com
Police: SUV crashed into Birmingham apartment building, woman declared dead inside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE:. A news release from the BPD identified the victim as Jasmine Price, 33, of Birmingham. No one is in custody at this time. If you have information about this investigation, call the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764. ------------------------------------- Birmingham Police detectives are looking into the...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman dead after shooting, vehicle crashes into Birmingham apartment building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman died after a shooting in Birmingham Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 Block of 1st Street West. Police said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Jasmine Clevette Price, was driving a car and was shot. The vehicle...
Birmingham police investigating shooting death of 33-year-old woman
The Birmingham Police Department announced its conducting a homicide investigation into an incident occurring Friday that killed a 33-year-old woman.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police ask for help in 2020 homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police need help solving homicide from August 2020. Officials said Condorius Williams was found shot to death in a car on I-65 under the 16th Street North bridge. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th […]
wvtm13.com
Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
police1.com
Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies
CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
wtvy.com
Forestdale woman escapes car moments before tree crushes driver side
FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is grateful to be alive after a tree fell on top of the car she was sitting in just moments after she got out. “Just an inch would’ve been my life, y’all,” said Linda Ajim. “But I’m okay.”
wvtm13.com
Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police searching for suspect in multiple business robberies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) would like your help in identifying a suspected robber. The police department said four businesses have been robbed recently, and officers believe the same person robbed them all. The first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at a Gas Boy on Parkway...
wbrc.com
Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Fultondale woman thankful to have survived robbery attempt that led to wrong-way interstate chase
A Fultondale woman said she is thankful she wasn’t injured or killed in an early-morning robbery attempt that led to a wrong-way police chase on Interstate 65 Thursday. A suspect is in custody awaiting formal charges after he was finally stopped after leading police on the pursuit that began in Fultondale and ended in north Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the people of Selma continue to clean up the debris left in the wake of Thursday’s tornado, the City of Birmingham is continuing to do what it can to help with the cleanup and recovery. On Saturday, workers from Birmingham and Hoover traveled to...
wbrc.com
Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
