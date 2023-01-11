ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Savannah Evans
3d ago

Bet the gunfire startled the ice cream machine into working again....bet there was a whole pile of chocolate soft serve sitting in the floor!🤷

AL.com

Midday shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves 1 dead, 1 jailed

A midday shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex left one man dead and another in jail. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched at noon Saturday to a report of a shooting at 5140 36th Ave East, which is the Sun Valley Apartments. Officers arrived to find 37-year-old Terrence Knott Jr. dead on the scene, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place just before noon on Saturday. Tuscaloosa police were dispatched Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue where a man was shot and killed. The victim has not yet been identified. Authorities say that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police ask for help in 2020 homicide case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police need help solving homicide from August 2020. Officials said Condorius Williams was found shot to death in a car on I-65 under the 16th Street North bridge. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Attempted murder suspect arrested after standoff in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An attempted murder suspect wanted on charges in Greene County was arrested in Tuscaloosa on Friday morning after a police standoff. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve warrants against Boligee resident Roderick Ball, 29, at a house in the 2500 block of 10th […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
police1.com

Man claiming to have 'portal to Hell' charged with firing on Ala. deputies

CARBON HILL, Ala. — A man claiming to have a “portal to Hell’' is under arrest after reportedly shooting at Walker County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to Lost Creek Road near Carbon Hill on a welfare check after family members of a man feared he could harm himself or someone else. The man claimed to have a “portal to hell,’’ said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong.
CARBON HILL, AL
wvtm13.com

Dora police officer hurt during suspect pursuit

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Dora police officer is recovering, after being injured during a vehicle pursuit with a suspect. Chief Jared Hall with Dora PD said one of his officers assisted with a pursuit of a suspect out of Cordova/Parrish area just before 4 p.m. Jan. 11. According...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Public’s assistance requested in 2020 homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Aug. 10, 2020, on Interstate 65 underneath the 16th Street North bridge. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Condorius Sanchez Williams, 30, of Adamsville, was shot and killed inside a vehicle. Related Story: […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police searching for suspect in multiple business robberies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) would like your help in identifying a suspected robber. The police department said four businesses have been robbed recently, and officers believe the same person robbed them all. The first robbery happened on Dec. 31 at a Gas Boy on Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police respond to incident on Etowah H.S. campus

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, Attalla City Schools, along with the Attalla City Police Department, responded to an incident on Etowah High School’s campus Wednesday morning. Police say an adult attempted to gain entrance into school prior to the beginning of the school day. She was...
ATTALLA, AL
