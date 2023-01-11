Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 12, 2023
Lawana Sharpe, 38, Marianna, Florida: Two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband- tobacco/stimulant, 67 counts of unlawful compensation, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, interference with prisoners: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mercedes Pace, 34, Sneads, Florida: Disorderly intoxication: Marianna Police Department. There are...
WCTV
Jury convicts Tallahassee man on burglary, aggravated assault charges following six-hour standoff in 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County jury found a Tallahassee man guilty on all counts in connection with a lengthy October 2021 standoff with law enforcement. 31-year-old Myrick Rittman was convicted on nine counts, including burglary, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and felony battery. Rittman was arrested after a six-hour...
WCTV
LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
wfxl.com
Repeat armed robber in Mitchell County sentenced to life in prison without parole
On January 9th, 2023, the trial of Travis Donaldson started in Mitchell County. Donaldson was charged with the armed robbery of the Family Dollar in Camilla, Georgia on February 4th, 2020. District Attorney Joe Mulholland says that Donaldson cased the store, and then approximately 45 minutes later, robbed the store...
Arrest made in Pelham double homicide incident
An arrest was made on Thursday in connection to a double homicide that occurred in Pelham and left two men dead.
LCSO seeking public help regarding Jan. 1 homicide
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public regarding a shooting that occurred on Jan. 1, offering a cash reward for information that'll lead up to the arrest of the suspect.
WCTV
Quincy Police investigating death of a young child
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments. Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”. The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police report several open cases of human trafficking during awareness month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While Jan. 11 is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Tallahassee Police Department reported they have several open cases involving human trafficking victims. “Human trafficking doesn’t have a certain face or a look,” said TPD Detective Tibria Howard. She said victims range in race and...
WCTV
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11th-grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun to the Leon High School campus. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the student was caught with a loaded 9mm, Glock 48 handgun, which was reported stolen out of Tallahassee. LCSO said the student was seen showing off the gun on social media. When school administrators found out, they searched him and found the weapon.
WALB 10
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
WCTV
Charlie Adelson asks judge to keep Katherine Magbanua’s latest testimony under wraps
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorneys for Charlie Adelson are asking a judge to keep any statements made by his ex-girlfriend and co-defendant Katherine Magbanua under wraps until his trial is over. Adelson is set to stand trial in April for the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.
LCSO warns public of jury duty scam that has resurfaced in Leon County
The Leon County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam that has resurfaced in the area.
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of murder suspect
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police pursued a stolen vehicle, leading to two arrests, including a 20-year-old man wanted for murder. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1:52 am., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle. The victim reported that he heard someone start up his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway on Lakeview Drive. The responding officer immediately issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for the vehicle, which included a picture. At approximately 2:20 am., while on patrol in the area of the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, a patrol officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped at an intersection. The officer began to turn around to investigate the vehicle, when he observed it beginning to travel south on Barack Obama Boulevard.
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Pelham Police Department to assist in a murder investigation that occurred in Pelham, leaving two males shot while sitting in a vehicle.
WCTV
Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight...
WCTV
Proctor joins lawsuit challenging Florida lobbying ban amendment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is signing onto a lawsuit challenging a 2018 state constitutional amendment that bans local elected officials from lobbying their former governmental bodies for at least six years. Proctor said the amendment violated the 8th and 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Friday, Jan. 13
Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors of potential gun violence at Godby High School yesterday. Lt. Wiley Meggs said that rumors of gun violence were unfounded but that a small fight did occur at the school. He also stated that there have not been specific threats made against the school on social media.
vsuspectator.com
BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus
On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
