VALDOSTA – Valdosta police pursued a stolen vehicle, leading to two arrests, including a 20-year-old man wanted for murder. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1:52 am., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle. The victim reported that he heard someone start up his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway on Lakeview Drive. The responding officer immediately issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for the vehicle, which included a picture. At approximately 2:20 am., while on patrol in the area of the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, a patrol officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped at an intersection. The officer began to turn around to investigate the vehicle, when he observed it beginning to travel south on Barack Obama Boulevard.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO