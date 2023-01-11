ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 12, 2023

Lawana Sharpe, 38, Marianna, Florida: Two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband- tobacco/stimulant, 67 counts of unlawful compensation, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, interference with prisoners: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mercedes Pace, 34, Sneads, Florida: Disorderly intoxication: Marianna Police Department. There are...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

LCSO addresses rumors of violence at Godby High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors surrounding violence at Godby High School at a press conference Thursday morning. Lt. Wiley Meggs oversees youth services and the school resource division. He said rumors about possible gun violence at the school were unfounded, but the agency had stepped up its presence at Godby “just as a precaution” following several days of fighting.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Quincy Police investigating death of a young child

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department confirmed it is working on an active death investigation at the Arbor Crest Apartments. Officials said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for the death of a “young child.”. The child’s age and sex cannot be released, but Quincy...
WCTV

Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11th-grade student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun to the Leon High School campus. According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the student was caught with a loaded 9mm, Glock 48 handgun, which was reported stolen out of Tallahassee. LCSO said the student was seen showing off the gun on social media. When school administrators found out, they searched him and found the weapon.
LEON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta stolen vehicle pursuit leads to arrest of murder suspect

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police pursued a stolen vehicle, leading to two arrests, including a 20-year-old man wanted for murder. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1:52 am., a citizen called E911 to report that someone had stolen his vehicle. The victim reported that he heard someone start up his vehicle, which was parked in his driveway on Lakeview Drive. The responding officer immediately issued a be on the lookout (bolo) for the vehicle, which included a picture. At approximately 2:20 am., while on patrol in the area of the 2200 block of Barack Obama Boulevard, a patrol officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped at an intersection. The officer began to turn around to investigate the vehicle, when he observed it beginning to travel south on Barack Obama Boulevard.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park

Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Proctor joins lawsuit challenging Florida lobbying ban amendment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is signing onto a lawsuit challenging a 2018 state constitutional amendment that bans local elected officials from lobbying their former governmental bodies for at least six years. Proctor said the amendment violated the 8th and 14th amendment of the US Constitution...
LEON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Friday, Jan. 13

Leon County Sheriff’s Office addressed rumors of potential gun violence at Godby High School yesterday. Lt. Wiley Meggs said that rumors of gun violence were unfounded but that a small fight did occur at the school. He also stated that there have not been specific threats made against the school on social media.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
vsuspectator.com

BREAKING: Armed robbery near VSU campus

On Jan. 12, students received a text message and phone call from VSU stating that there had been an armed robbery reported at Azalea Woods. At 8:38 PM, the text message read, “Armed robbery was reported at Azalea Woods (Mary St – Off Campus) Suspect was last seen heading south, away from campus. Avoid this area until further notice.”
VALDOSTA, GA

