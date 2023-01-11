ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cedric Weeks
3d ago

we are. there is a 6.6 billion surplus. but there is no reason anyone should be surprised, there was plenty notice.

allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
The Georgia Sun

Where are people moving to Georgia from?

Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
The Associated Press

Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe

ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
WALB 10

Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
fox5atlanta.com

State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
WRDW-TV

Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
11Alive

Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST

ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
pickensprogress.com

How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?

Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
