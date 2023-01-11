Read full article on original website
Cedric Weeks
3d ago
we are. there is a 6.6 billion surplus. but there is no reason anyone should be surprised, there was plenty notice.
Reply(1)
7
Related
Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state
Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOT Completes First Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement Grant Project
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) completed its first Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) Grant project this month, which included upgrades along 138 miles of the Heart of Georgia (HOG) Railroad from Vidalia to Preston. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded $2 million in competitive CRISI Grant program funding in 2018 to go towards track and rail bridge upgrades, accommodations to support 286,000-pound rail cars and elimination of slow orders on portions of the track. Georgia DOT contributed an additional $2 million in bond funds towards this portion of the project. Construction began in July 2020. This CRISI Grant funded project is part of a larger scale project to upgrade the HOG railroad as part of GDOT’s multi-year effort to reach full 286k, Class II compliance.
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
orangeandbluepress.com
Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break
Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
WALB 10
Egg shortage and prices has South Ga. consumers scrambling
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A national egg shortage mainly caused by the bird flu has some people boiled about the prices they’re seeing at the grocery store. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, over 50 million chickens have been killed by the bird flu, impacting supply and prices.
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
fox5atlanta.com
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
‘It’s gone’: Georgia residents, officials reckon with storm damage
Valerie Joslin was already huddled in the closet when her husband dashed in, threw himself on top of her and slammed the...
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
4 tornadoes, including EF3, confirmed across 4 Georgia counties
Residents of North Georgia still reeling from Thursday’s powerful storms will begin the process of recovery on Friday the 13th under clear skies but facing drastically colder temperatures.
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Georgia tornado resources, assistance | LIST
ATLANTA — As the cleanup from Thursday's destructive storms begins in earnest, here is a list of resources and assistance being offered to Georgians. AT&T Offering Relief to Customers in Georgia, Alabama. AT&T said it is waiving talk, text and data overage charges for any customers in Georgia and...
DOT employee dies responding to damage, 5-year-old killed by fallen tree during violent storm outbreak
ATLANTA — At least two people in Georgia have died after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes touched down across the state, Thursday afternoon and early evening. Georgia officials from several agencies joined Gov. Brian Kemp from the state Capitol on Friday to provide updates on the damaging storms. During the...
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
50,000 Georgia residents are without power after reported tornadoes
Georgia Power teams are responding to damage across Georgia from high winds, heavy rain and reported tornadoes safely and as quickly as possible as storms clear this evening. The company is reminding customers to keep safety top of mind as severe weather moves across the state and offers the following tips.
pickensprogress.com
How will arctic snap affect Georgia crops and landscape plants?
Resist pruning now as damaged twigs can protect to plants. With an October freeze followed by a relatively balmy December capped with several consecutive days of subfreezing temperatures, Georgia weather has experienced a few unexpected weather events from autumn into winter. Temperatures at both ends of the spectrum can affect the development of fruit crops during the dormant season, including blueberries and peaches, which are economically important crops in Georgia.
beckersasc.com
Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement
Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 15