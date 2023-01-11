Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Falcons to Hire Packers Coach to Replace Dean Pees?
The Atlanta Falcons are making progress in their search for a new defensive coordinator. According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Falcons have requested to interview Green Bay Packers pass game coordinator Jerry Gray. Gray, 60, worked alongside Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the Tennessee Titans staff from 2011-13.
Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Bosa’s Unsportsmanlike Penalty Costs Chargers Dearly in Loss
Everything went right for the Chargers in the first half of their wild-card game against the Jaguars on Saturday. Los Angeles led 27–7 at halftime and appeared to be on its way to the AFC divisional round after a strong first-half performance. That’s until Jags head coach Doug Pederson...
Former Jaguars’ CB Jalen Ramsey: ‘I Still Love Jacksonville With All My Heart’
No, you did not imagine that. Former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked an interesting time to show love to his first NFL stop. During the first quarter of the Jaguars' Wild Card playoff game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field, Ramsey posted an interesting and now-deleted tweet in regards to the team that drafted him in 2016.
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
Most overrated college football teams of the 2022 season
College football rankings are not an exact science, as any fan will tell you after watching their teams get under-ranked or their rivals over-ranked. And when comparing the final top 25 rankings with the preseason version, it's clear that some teams are able to live up to the hype, and others aren't.
NCAA makes change to college football transfer portal
The transfer portal has forever changed college football and how schools create their rosters, and now the NCAA has brought in another new change. While players going into the portal for the first time will still be able to get immediate eligibility at their next school, the NCAA is trying to stop players from entering the transfer portal multiple times.
NFL Wild Card Weekend Picks & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The season starts anew for 12 of the 14 playoff teams this weekend, with the Chiefs and Eagles earning byes into the divisional round Jan. 21-22. For the second straight year, Super Wild Card Weekend – as the NFL now calls it – will stretch over three days, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one more on Monday night.
