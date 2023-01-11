ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a typically cold January day today, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark under cloudy skies. It will be mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures falling into the low 20s. The wind will shift out of the south on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet winter so far

INDIANAPOLIS — It'll be a seasonal start to the weekend with temperatures right where they should be this time of year — in the mid-30s. We're starting with cloudy skies with only a slight clearing this afternoon. Skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s overnight. Sunday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Back into the 40s Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking rain, storms and snow showers; Active next 36 hours!

Rain and fog are creating issues this morning statewide! Fog is quite thick, under a 1/2 mile in many locations with some school delays likely through the mid-morning. Extra time needed out the door! Rain and storms are inbound to Indianapolis before 6 a.m. with a few storms around, bringing heavier rain and thunder. This could easily put down a quick 1/2″ of rain by 11 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Rain and snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

INDOT plans 56th Street ramp closure Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The East 56th Street ramp to northbound Interstate 465 is scheduled to close after the morning rush hour on Monday, Jan. 16 and will remain closed through 2024, according to INDOT. The long-term ramp closure is needed for Clear Path construction plans to add travel lanes to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

I-70 east through downtown Indianapolis expected to reopen this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen eastbound Interstate 70 through the North Split interchange in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Crews are scheduled to begin moving barrels and putting down new pavement markings Friday night. During the process, drivers should plan for multiple short-term lane restrictions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
kjas.com

Logging incident results in fire and power outage

Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says that a Friday afternoon logging incident resulted in a fire and also a power outage. It happened at about 1:00 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 1747 and 2799. Reportedly, a tree came down on top of power lines which resulted...
BEECH GROVE, IN
Zack Love

Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'

Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers

INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IFD: Awning collapses after hit by delivery truck on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday at Wildwood Healthcare Center located on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Edinburgh Fire and Rescue delivers baby girl

EDINBURGH, Ind. – It was a special Friday morning for the crews at Edinburgh Fire and Rescue. Early in the morning, they were called to a residence where a woman was about to give birth to a child. Squad 41 and Ambulance 41 responded, evaluated, and prepared the patient...
EDINBURGH, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Castleton Goes International Via Saraga

INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy police search for missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue. Harp is described as being 5’9″ and 219 lbs with blond hair and blue […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
momswhothink.com

16 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Indianapolis

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy