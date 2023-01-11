Read full article on original website
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a typically cold January day today, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark under cloudy skies. It will be mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures falling into the low 20s. The wind will shift out of the south on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet winter so far
INDIANAPOLIS — It'll be a seasonal start to the weekend with temperatures right where they should be this time of year — in the mid-30s. We're starting with cloudy skies with only a slight clearing this afternoon. Skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s overnight. Sunday...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Looking at the weekend forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — The scattered snow showers from Friday will end overnight and it will be a cold start to the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 20s early Saturday. Expect some sun on Saturday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the 30s. Forecast highs are...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Looking and feeling more like winter
INDIANAPOLIS — It's almost the middle of January and it has been a mild month so far. The average mean temperatures, where the high and low temperatures are averaged, in January 2023 have been running in the top five for the warmest since 1897. Friday will feel more like...
WISH-TV
Back into the 40s Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a cooler day on Saturday, temperatures will rebound to close out the weekend. TONIGHT: Clouds gradually decrease to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start off Sunday. Mostly sunny skies will build in for the afternoon. A little...
Fox 59
Tracking rain, storms and snow showers; Active next 36 hours!
Rain and fog are creating issues this morning statewide! Fog is quite thick, under a 1/2 mile in many locations with some school delays likely through the mid-morning. Extra time needed out the door! Rain and storms are inbound to Indianapolis before 6 a.m. with a few storms around, bringing heavier rain and thunder. This could easily put down a quick 1/2″ of rain by 11 a.m.
Fox 59
Rain and snow on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!
INDOT plans 56th Street ramp closure Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — The East 56th Street ramp to northbound Interstate 465 is scheduled to close after the morning rush hour on Monday, Jan. 16 and will remain closed through 2024, according to INDOT. The long-term ramp closure is needed for Clear Path construction plans to add travel lanes to...
I-70 east through downtown Indianapolis expected to reopen this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen eastbound Interstate 70 through the North Split interchange in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Crews are scheduled to begin moving barrels and putting down new pavement markings Friday night. During the process, drivers should plan for multiple short-term lane restrictions.
kjas.com
Logging incident results in fire and power outage
Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says that a Friday afternoon logging incident resulted in a fire and also a power outage. It happened at about 1:00 at the intersection of Farm to Market Roads 1747 and 2799. Reportedly, a tree came down on top of power lines which resulted...
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
WISH-TV
WISH-TV launches groundbreaking set for viewers
INDIANAPOLIS – January 13, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the completion of studio renovations at WISH-TV, creating the most technologically advanced news set in the Indianapolis market. The studio is complete with a 30-foot curved 4K video wall that is the largest of its kind currently in use by a TV station in the Midwest, according to Derek Meyers, CEO of Neoti, a dvLED company with a strong presence in the broadcast market.
IFD: Awning collapses after hit by delivery truck on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A collapse and rescue team is assessing the structural damage to an east side healthcare facility after a delivery truck inadvertently struck an awning, causing a 3,600 pound steel beam to collapse. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday at Wildwood Healthcare Center located on […]
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: 19th Puppy Bowl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Lexi Hall owner of Little Mighty and Colleen Walker with IndyHumane.
korncountry.com
Edinburgh Fire and Rescue delivers baby girl
EDINBURGH, Ind. – It was a special Friday morning for the crews at Edinburgh Fire and Rescue. Early in the morning, they were called to a residence where a woman was about to give birth to a child. Squad 41 and Ambulance 41 responded, evaluated, and prepared the patient...
Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after seeing more cars on the Monon Trail
It’s posted clear as day: 'NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.' The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.
indianapolismonthly.com
Castleton Goes International Via Saraga
INTREPID FOODIES and immigrants hoping to get their hands on the ingredients for a cherished family recipe have long turned to Saraga International Grocery to complete their shopping lists. Now, they’ve got another 100,000 square feet to explore as they fill their larders with everything from curry leaves and green coconuts to fish sauce and French mustard, halal goat and beef, and whole amber jack and snapper from one of the state’s most expansive seafood counters. That’s because the longtime global retailer, which already has locations on Commercial Drive in Indy’s Lafayette Square neighborhood, in Greenwood, and in Columbus, Ohio, opened its most impressive store to date just two days before Christmas in the Target location on Center Run Drive in Castleton that shut its doors in 2015.
Indy police search for missing man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue. Harp is described as being 5’9″ and 219 lbs with blond hair and blue […]
IFD: 60-year-old woman rescued after spending night stuck in embankment
The Indianapolis Fire Department said her husband claimed he tried for hours to pull her to safety but eventually called 911 the next morning.
momswhothink.com
16 Fun Places For Birthday Parties In Indianapolis
