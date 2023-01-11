Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
2 shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just minutes apart in Southeast D.C. Friday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the first shooting was reported at 6:26 p.m. in the 2800 block of Hartford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had...
D.C. Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Series of Carjackings
A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in Silver Spring and Hyattsville, officials announced Friday. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced 20-year-old James Albert Borum to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carjacking and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in connection with a series of carjackings he committed in 2021.
Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot last night in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 2300 Block of 25th Street. Shortly before 10 pm, The Washington D.C. Metro Police arrived at the location to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim that had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The condition and identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police are asking for help looking for a black sedan with four black males, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. They The post Man Shot in D.C., Police Searching For Four Masked Men appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
Two DC children shot while getting off Metrobus
Two Washington, D.C., children were shot while getting off the Metrobus on Wednesday afternoon.
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shooting
Two suspects in a shooting that happened outside a Metrobus in Northwest Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon and injured three persons, including two children, have been identified by images given by police.
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
dcwitness.org
Document: Homicide in Southwest
Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Jan. 11, on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 9:39 pm, officers located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
Police: Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck Robbed in Takoma Park
Police say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday afternoon at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck in Takoma Park. Officers responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday to the Pupuseria Luisa food truck located in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Ave. for a report of an armed robbery that occurred earlier, acting spokesperson Ron Hardy said in an emailed community advisory. Upon arrival, officers met with the business owner, who informed them that two Hispanic males entered the food truck at approximately 2 p.m. A handgun appeared to be displayed by one of the suspects, who then demanded cash from the food truck workers. Both suspects fled the scene on foot southbound on New Hampshire Avenue.
Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot....
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents, seven of whom were arrested Wednesday, have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to administer...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
Elderly man assaulted with his own cane in Manassas; Suspect taken into custody
MANASSAS, Va. - An elderly man is hospitalized after being hit by his own cane during an assault Saturday afternoon in Prince William County. According to Prince William County Police, the incident happened around 1:34 p.m. in the 9500 blk Covington Place in Manassas. Police said the man, identified as...
18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was stabbed Tuesday night in Northwest D.C. This incident happened on the 1000 Block of Park Road. Shortly before 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect. The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim remain unknown at this time. 18-year-old Keron Dukes of D.C. was arrested later Tuesday night and charged with the stabbing. Detectives believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. The post 18-Year-Old Charged With D.C. Stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police charge 19-year-old with murder in SE DC double homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in a deadly October shooting in D.C. Three people were shot, and two ultimately died. Officers arrested 19-year-old Amarii Fontanelle of Southeast, D.C. Thursday and charged him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed for his alleged involvement in the shooting.
