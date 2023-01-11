Read full article on original website
Related
Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced to 79 Years In Prison for Murdering Ex-Wife, Attacking Her Boyfriend While Kids Were in Home
A former police lieutenant received a virtual life sentence for gunning down his ex-wife and trying to kill her new boyfriend. John Formisano, 52, must spend 79 years in prison for charges including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. He was...
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Man accused of forcing teen girl into car at gunpoint, assaults her '8-10 times,' court docs read
The 24-year-old suspect openly admitted to picking up the 13-year-old, forcing her into an apartment, and "assaulted her 8 to 10 times," court documents read.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Indiana Man Allegedly Bragged About Stabbing Victim ‘In the Face So Hard the Knife Got Stuck’ During Cold Case Double Murder
Noele Renee Trice, 25, and Bryan Keith Lash, 29, were repeatedly stabbed to death inside their Indiana home in June 2017. For years, Fort Wayne police were flummoxed. Now, law enforcement officials say the couple’s long-elusive killer has finally been caught. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by...
KHOU
$1M bond for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant and her unborn child
Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the September 2022 shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20, and her unborn baby. She was 8 months pregnant.
Pharma Millionaire Who Admitted To Killing 8-Year-Old Autistic Son Found Dead After Bail Revoked
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail a day before Gigi Jordan's death, as Jordan fought for a new trial in the case against her for killing her 8-year-old son. A pharma millionaire who admitted to murdering her 8-year-old autistic son in 2010 was found dead early Friday morning in her Brooklyn rental home, according to New York City’s NBC 4.
Brockton mother Latarsha Sanders sentenced to life in prison for murdering 2 sons
BROCKTON -- A Brockton mother was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after she was found guilty of killing her two sons in 2018. Latarsha Sanders was arrested in February 2018 for stabbing her five-year-old and eight-year-old sons multiple times.On Tuesday, jurors found Sanders guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of witness intimidation. They deliberated for about four hours.A life sentence is mandatory for first-degree murder convictions. Sanders received two, that run concurrently, along with a 9-to-10-year sentence for witness intimidation. "The pain of the father, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandmother that pain falls on their hearts and that's...
Suspect in Takeoff's murder released from jail on $1 million bond, records show
This comes after the suspect's defense team tried to convince the judge to lower his bond, saying he could not come up with the $1 million to get out.
Pregnant 19-year-old accused of kidnapping 2-day-old baby remains in jail tonight
According to records, the newborn was only two days old when it was taken from its mother by the suspect, who is allegedly expecting a child of her own in the next few weeks.
Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder
The man who drove a Tesla with his family inside off a 250-foot cliff near San Francisco did it on purpose, according to police, and is now charged with attempted murder and child abuse. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the family’s dramatic rescue.Jan. 5, 2023.
Accused Killer Allegedly In Possession Of Pregnant Woman’s Body Found Not Competent To Stand Trial
Investigators believe Torrey Moore shot a convenience store employee to death before fleeing to his apartment, where police found the decomposing body of pregnant woman Denise Middleton. A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and then leading authorities to the decomposing remains of a heavily-pregnant woman is not...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Young Boy Found Under Floorboards Was Drowned in Toilet Months Ago, Mom Says
The young boy whose decomposing body was found hidden under the floorboards of a home in rural Arkansas had been dead for three months after his mother’s boyfriend drowned him in a toilet bowl, court documents say. Ashley Rolland, 28, told investigators that her son Blu had been punished by her 33-year-old live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, after the boy bit his finger. Rolland’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the home with severe burns to her scalp, which Rolland said were also caused by Bridges. Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and...
A married couple taking care of a 4-year-old girl is under arrest and face charges in her disappearance, Oklahoma officials say
A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
Fired Smoothie King Employee Kidnapped Manager, Threatened to Throw Her into Traffic: Cops
A fired Smoothie King employee is wanted for allegedly kidnapping her manager, threatening to throw her into traffic, and stealing from both her and the store. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and retaliation or obstruction. Police said in court documents that the manager at her restaurant fired her.
Pharma executive found dead hours after Supreme Court weighs in on sentence for killing autistic son
A pharma millionaire who was convicted of manslaughter of her eight-year-old autistic son in 2014 was found dead in her home, hours after the Supreme Court revoked her bail.Gigi Jordan, 62, was discovered dead around 12.30am on Friday at her apartment in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn. The police are investigating the death as suspected suicide.Jordan was convicted of manslaughtering her son Jude Mirra in February 2010 in a room of Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan. She gave her autistic son a deadly cocktail of painkillers, speeling pills, and tranquilisers mixed with juice and alcohol before she attempted to take her own...
Biker grandad fatally mowed down by rival gang member for ‘wearing wrong colours’
Three bikers have been jailed after being found guilty of the death of a grandad who wore the “wrong colours” on their turf.Van driver Benjamin Parry, 42, mowed down David Crawford, 59, as he rode down the A38 in Plymouth last May before dragging him hundreds of metres and leaving him for dead.Dashcam footage from inside Parry’s work van captured the moment he approached the grandfather.Parry and fellow motorbike club members Chad Brading, 36, and Thomas Pawley, 32, were found guilty of manslaughter.Prosecutors said they acted as a “joint enterprise” in the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next electionManchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of six counts of rapeVideo shows firefighters battling blaze as arsonist jailed for torching 20 vehicles
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
Comments / 0