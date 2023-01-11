Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Treasure Coast History Festival celebrates region's rich past
The Treasure Coast celebrated its history on Saturday in downtown Fort Pierce. The 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival highlights pivotal moments that happened 100 years ago.
WPBF News 25
Homeless Delray Beach man gets new lease on life thanks to local author Frank McKinney
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Joey has been homeless sleeping on Delray Beach streets for the last four years. Now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, he'll have a place to call his own. "Sleeping outside isn’t fun for nobody, especially at 63 years old," Joey said. He's among...
Where band and life lessons were taught: Glades Central music hall named for Willie, Estella Pyfrom
BELLE GLADE — Schools were still segregated when Willie and Estella Pyfrom began teaching in The Glades. The couple dedicated their lives to educating children in western Palm Beach County, where they became role models with every lesson and tune. Now their names shine over the music hall at...
WPBF News 25
'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay
Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie’s animal control reminds residents of the Trap, Neuter, Vaccine and Return Program for community cats
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie’s Trap, Neuter, Vaccine, Return Program is the humane way for caring for feral cats in the area, according to Bryan Lloyd, the city’s Animal Control operations manager. The program also helps keep the community’s cat population down. Furrever...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie
If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach
The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.
luxury-houses.net
The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million
10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
Locally-Owned and Operated Diner to Open in Vero Beach
“We are still undergoing permitting, but we intend to open by early March. We have no exact dates.”
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian police officers helped unresponsive man during city meeting
Three Sebastian police officers helped a man who collapsed during a Veteran’s Advisory Board meeting in the city council chambers. On Monday, January 9th, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers were dispatched to City Hall in reference to a man who was unresponsive during the meeting. “In a concerted effort,...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire
A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop the Cremation of Local Man
Funeral home says yes, relative says no to cremation.
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Two students from Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington died Wednesday in a shooting that occurred in a Palm Springs neighborhood, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.
wqcs.org
Cold Weekend in Store for the Treasure Coast
Treasure Coast - Friday January 13, 2023: The cold wave descending on Florida this weekend will bring temperatures into the thirties along the Treasure Coast and wind chills will make it feel even colder. It’s the second serious cold snap of the winter season. “Tonight, we’re going to see...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dr. Marc Matarazzo Returns to Florida and Joins The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery
January 11, 2023 – Dr. Marc Matarazzo, a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, specializing in sports medicine and related injuries, is pleased to announce he has joined the team at The Center for Bone and Joint Surgery in Jupiter and Port St. Lucie, FL and is now accepting new patients.
WPBF News 25
Fort Pierce art museum honoring historic African American Highwaymen artists to open this year
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Works of art that originated in Fort Pierce will be showcased for the first time. Hair-Truesdell is the widow of Highwayman Alfred Hair. She leads a group, the Original Florida Hall of Fame Highwaymen Inc., preserving the now valuable art. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
Palm Beach County opening two cold-weather shelters
WEST PALM BEACH — Palm Beach County will open two cold-weather shelters this evening for those in need as temperatures are predicted to drop below 40 degrees, officials said Saturday. Beginning at 7 p.m. today, Westgate Park and Recreation Center, 3691 Oswego Ave. in West Palm Beach, and the Belle Glade Transitional Center,...
New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village
After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation.
hometownnewstc.com
SLC Adoptable Pet of the Week
Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. HE WOULD SIT ON YOUR LAP IF HE COULD. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.
CHILD MISSING: Police Seek Tips, Help Locating Kate Roberts
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach teen has apparently run away from home and the Boynton Beach Police Department is seeking help from the public locating the girl. Kate Roberts, according to police, was last seen on January 9th in Boynton Beach. […]
