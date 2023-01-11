Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. HE WOULD SIT ON YOUR LAP IF HE COULD. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO