Port Saint Lucie, FL

WPBF News 25

'It's a beautiful thing': People using South Florida cold weather shelters grateful for warm place to stay

Fla. — Cold weather shelters are open across our area and the people using them say they’re grateful they have a warm place to sleep tonight. At the shelter at the Percy Peek Gym in Fort Pierce, some people using the facility shared how grateful they were on Saturday night. The shelter opened Friday night and will be open Sunday night and Monday night as well.
FORT PIERCE, FL
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Port St. Lucie

If you’re looking for a low-key place to visit in the Sunshine State, you may want to add Port St. Lucie to your list. This small town on the East Coast of Florida offers a charming atmosphere, family fun attractions, plenty of green space to explore, and access to some of Florida’s most beautiful beaches. 125 miles (201 km) to the southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) to the north of Miami, there are a few interesting things to do in Port Lucie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
luxury-houses.net

The Magnificent Estate with 247 Feet of Water and Golf Frontage in West Palm Beach, Florida Hits the Market for $6.2 Million

10520 Hawks Landing Terrace Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, West Palm Beach, Florida, is the magnificent estate home of Ibis Golf and Country Club, with 247 feet of water and golf frontage. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10520 Hawks Landing Terrace, please contact Vincent Marotta (Phone: 561-847-5700) at Illustrated Properties LLC (Co for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police officers helped unresponsive man during city meeting

Three Sebastian police officers helped a man who collapsed during a Veteran’s Advisory Board meeting in the city council chambers. On Monday, January 9th, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers were dispatched to City Hall in reference to a man who was unresponsive during the meeting. “In a concerted effort,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire

A popular food truck on the Treasure Coast has been forced to close up shop after an electrical fire damaged it. Tim Bartnick, the owner of Big Worm's BBQ, is now trying to rebound after flames destroyed his business. "Our goal has always been to try to make something unique...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

Cold Weekend in Store for the Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Friday January 13, 2023: The cold wave descending on Florida this weekend will bring temperatures into the thirties along the Treasure Coast and wind chills will make it feel even colder. It’s the second serious cold snap of the winter season. “Tonight, we’re going to see...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

SLC Adoptable Pet of the Week

Mischief is a special 5-year-young boy. Not many people ask to meet him because he barks when you walk by his kennel. However, outside of his kennel he is completely different. HE WOULD SIT ON YOUR LAP IF HE COULD. Mischief absolutely LOVES to play in the water; it is his favorite thing aside from being affectionate. He would prefer a feline-free home and to be your one and only doggie.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD MISSING: Police Seek Tips, Help Locating Kate Roberts

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach teen has apparently run away from home and the Boynton Beach Police Department is seeking help from the public locating the girl. Kate Roberts, according to police, was last seen on January 9th in Boynton Beach. […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

