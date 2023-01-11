Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
SC Bill Would Amend the Constitution and Allow Legislature to Legalize Gambling
However, the passage of the new amendment would not actually make gambling activities legal on its own. Instead, it would allow the state legislature to have a say in this regard and vote for it. The Bill, Referred to the House Committee on Judiciary. The new bill that has the...
WYFF4.com
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
live5news.com
SC lawmakers to try again on passing school voucher program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Republicans are hoping this is the year they will be able to establish a school voucher program in the state. It would give families public dollars to send their children to private schools. A school voucher bill made headlines last year as versions passed in both the House and Senate, but it fell short in the closing hours of last year’s legislative session over a disagreement about whether students receiving the money would be required to take a test meant to determine whether the state-funded program actually works.
igbnorthamerica.com
South Carolina amendment would let legislature legalize betting and igaming
A South Carolina Representative has put forward a bill that would amend the state constitution, allowing the legislature to legalize varying forms of gambling – including sports betting. The passage of the amendment would not legalize forms of gambling itself. Instead, it would permit the South Carolina legislature to...
South Carolina drugmaker at center of Veterans Affairs recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
South Carolina lawmakers could end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers could consider legislation to repeal the state's certificate of need requirement. While S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina. CONs emerged at the state level after a 1974 law allowed the federal government to withhold funds...
Governor and State Republican lawmakers express thoughts on changing the Judicial selection process
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost a week after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on the state abortion ban, Governor Henry McMaster mentioned something in his inaugural address that has been weighing on the minds of Republican lawmakers. Right now State Supreme Court justices are elected by a vote by...
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
wspa.com
SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs. SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation. A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Before you sell: What...
Inmates with contraband cellphones helped Mexican drug cartel smuggle meth in SC
Dozens of South Carolinians have been charged for their alleged role in a Mexican cartel's drug ring, including inmates at state prisons.
abccolumbia.com
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
FOX Carolina
A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids. Sharon Ramsey says without assistance her 18-year-old daughter, Emily, can’t hear much. “She wouldn’t hear the leaves on the trees or rain,” Sharon Ramsey said. “That was one of...
WPTV
State's high school graduation rate down in year but higher than pre-pandemic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida public high school graduation rates decreased by 2.8 percentage points in one year though it is up 0.4 percentage point from the COVID-19 pre-pandemic rates and has increased significantly over the past 18 years. The statewide average was 87.3% in the 2021-22 school...
wach.com
South Carolina is short truck drivers by the thousands, the SCDMV is trying to help
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Over the past few years, the cost of just about everything has gone up. Whether we like it or not, we've all become familiar with the term supply chain issues. Part of that problem is tied to a lack of truck drivers during the pandemic.
FOX Carolina
Housing development lawsuits in Laurens Co.
Dozens associated with Mexican drug cartels arrested in Upstate, Attorney General says. The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Deputy coroner involved in crash (Video: Malarkey News) Murder suspect arrested after 18-year-old...
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
McMaster launches final term at South Carolina inauguration
Gov. Henry McMaster touted South Carolina’s economic growth and pledged educational advancement and environmental conservation in his inaugural address on Wednesday as he entered what could be a historic final term. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster could become South Carolina’s longest-serving chief executive. Upon completion of his second full term, the Republican will have logged an unprecedented 10 years in office after finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure. With that legacy taking shape, McMaster outlined his vision for the next four years and beyond in a speech lasting nearly 20 minutes and filled with soaring references to the state’s history and natural landscape. “The question today is: Will anyone recognize our South Carolina in 100 years? Will we allow our state’s culturally and environmentally significant structures, monuments, lands, islands and waterways to be lost forever — to overdevelopment, mismanagement, flooding, erosion or from storm damage?” McMaster told the crowd gathered under partly-cloudy blue skies on the south side of the Statehouse.
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
