Gov. Henry McMaster touted South Carolina’s economic growth and pledged educational advancement and environmental conservation in his inaugural address on Wednesday as he entered what could be a historic final term. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster could become South Carolina’s longest-serving chief executive. Upon completion of his second full term, the Republican will have logged an unprecedented 10 years in office after finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure. With that legacy taking shape, McMaster outlined his vision for the next four years and beyond in a speech lasting nearly 20 minutes and filled with soaring references to the state’s history and natural landscape. “The question today is: Will anyone recognize our South Carolina in 100 years? Will we allow our state’s culturally and environmentally significant structures, monuments, lands, islands and waterways to be lost forever — to overdevelopment, mismanagement, flooding, erosion or from storm damage?” McMaster told the crowd gathered under partly-cloudy blue skies on the south side of the Statehouse.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO