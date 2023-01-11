ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, SC

SC lawmakers to try again on passing school voucher program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Republicans are hoping this is the year they will be able to establish a school voucher program in the state. It would give families public dollars to send their children to private schools. A school voucher bill made headlines last year as versions passed in both the House and Senate, but it fell short in the closing hours of last year’s legislative session over a disagreement about whether students receiving the money would be required to take a test meant to determine whether the state-funded program actually works.
South Carolina lawmakers could end state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers could consider legislation to repeal the state's certificate of need requirement. While S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. However, according to the South Carolina Policy Council, it would not apply to nursing homes or the Medical University of South Carolina. CONs emerged at the state level after a 1974 law allowed the federal government to withhold funds...
SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation

A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs. SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation. A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Before you sell: What...
A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A SC bill would require health insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids. Sharon Ramsey says without assistance her 18-year-old daughter, Emily, can’t hear much. “She wouldn’t hear the leaves on the trees or rain,” Sharon Ramsey said. “That was one of...
Housing development lawsuits in Laurens Co.

McMaster launches final term at South Carolina inauguration

Gov. Henry McMaster touted South Carolina’s economic growth and pledged educational advancement and environmental conservation in his inaugural address on Wednesday as he entered what could be a historic final term. Already the oldest person to hold his position, McMaster could become South Carolina’s longest-serving chief executive. Upon completion of his second full term, the Republican will have logged an unprecedented 10 years in office after finishing the final two years of former Gov. Nikki Haley’s tenure. With that legacy taking shape, McMaster outlined his vision for the next four years and beyond in a speech lasting nearly 20 minutes and filled with soaring references to the state’s history and natural landscape. “The question today is: Will anyone recognize our South Carolina in 100 years? Will we allow our state’s culturally and environmentally significant structures, monuments, lands, islands and waterways to be lost forever — to overdevelopment, mismanagement, flooding, erosion or from storm damage?” McMaster told the crowd gathered under partly-cloudy blue skies on the south side of the Statehouse.
South Carolina Democrats ask attorneys general to investigate Superintendent of Education’s qualifications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The leader of South Carolina’s Democratic party wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate whether a degree earned by newly elected state superintendent of education, Ellen Weaver, is legitimate. With just weeks to go before the November 2022 general election, Weaver – who was the founding president and CEO of […]
First No Kill SC State Summit held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The first No Kill South Carolina (NKSC) 2024 State Summit was held in Columbia Wednesday, with over 40 state and national animal advocacy groups in attendance. The goal of the conference is to end animal euthanasia due to overcapacity at shelters in South Carolina by 2024. Shelters in South Carolina are […]
