FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
fox8live.com
FFF: With Jayden Daniels back in the fold, LSU primed for title run in 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on the LSU Tigers possible title run this upcoming season, Manchester United returning to championship relevance, and a visit to Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant. FOOTBALL. Right now at Caesars Sportsbook, LSU is +1400 to win the College Football...
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
5-star LSU QB enters transfer portal
5-star quarterback for LSU and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal. TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB, Jamie Howard made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday. That according to TigerBaits website. The freshman didn’t see much […]
247Sports
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
NOLA.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
theadvocate.com
LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense
The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
tigerdroppings.com
Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination
Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
NOLA.com
LSU veteran Alyona Shchennikova speaks through her 'vocabulary' of gymnastics skills
Alyona Shchennikova sat down in a loft at LSU’s gymnastics practice facility on a Wednesday afternoon. She peered through a set of glass windows to the floor below: the mats, the equipment, the bars and the beams. Some gymnasts practiced later that day. But others, like Shchennikova, did not....
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LSUSports.net
Six Tigers Named to Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen List
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
theadvocate.com
Crumbl Cookies set to open two more locations in Baton Rouge market; see where
Crumbl Cookies, the popular cookie chain known for its oversized offerings, will open two more stores in the Baton Rouge market this year, the franchisee for the locations said Friday. Franchisee Colton Jorgenson said Crumbl will open its Denham Springs location in April and its Gonzales site in early October....
iheart.com
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
A restaurant in Louisiana is earning praise for being one of the best steakhouses in the country. Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in the Pelican State managed to make the cut. According to the site:. "... Whether you're looking...
theadvocate.com
Stopped for a busted light? Instead of a ticket, Baton Rouge might give you help fixing it.
When Baton Rouge police officers or sheriff's deputies pull someone over for driving with burned-out taillights, broken turn signals or other light bulb malfunctions, they may soon give out vouchers to help fix the problem instead of a citation. City leaders announced Thursday it is joining the "Lights On!" program...
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
wbrz.com
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
