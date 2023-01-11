ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

5-star LSU QB enters transfer portal

5-star quarterback for LSU and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal. TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB, Jamie Howard made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday. That according to TigerBaits website. The freshman didn’t see much […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
NOLA.com

Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk

Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU adapts to foul trouble, stays unbeaten with defense

The LSU women’s basketball team showed its versatility by flipping the script on Missouri, the second-best 3-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri got LSU’s post players in foul trouble early to limit their first scoring option, the perimeter players picked up the slack in a 77-57 victory that was tougher than the final score showed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Former LSU CB Jaelyn Davis-Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former LSU cornerback Jaelyn Davis-Robinson announced Thursday evening that he has committed to SMU. Davis-Robinson, a freshman from Waxahachie, Texas, was a late addition to LSU's 2022 signing class after receiving his offer a week before signing day. He picked the Tigers over Oregon. The former three-star prospect redshirted this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Six Tigers Named to Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen List

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
GONZALES, LA
cenlanow.com

You’ll have to take a number for this king cake

MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
MADISONVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy