Jill Biden underwent a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine cancerous lesions, but what exactly is the procedure and who needs it?. The 71-year-old first lady had surgeons remove a cancerous lesion above her right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Her press secretary said the first lady returned to the White House later that evening, and was “doing well and in good spirits.”

2 DAYS AGO