NBC Chicago

Dr. Jill Biden Just Had It and Many Others Have Too. So What is Mohs Surgery?

Jill Biden underwent a common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine cancerous lesions, but what exactly is the procedure and who needs it?. The 71-year-old first lady had surgeons remove a cancerous lesion above her right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined. Her press secretary said the first lady returned to the White House later that evening, and was “doing well and in good spirits.”
NBC Chicago

More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says

Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
DELAWARE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

Biden to Deliver State of the Union Address to Congress on Feb. 7

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has accepted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to deliver the State of the Union address. The speech to the joint session of Congress will take place on Feb. 7. President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from House Speaker Kevin...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

