WILX-TV
‘Girl on a Bench’ statue finds new home at Grand Ledge Area District Library
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Library goers in Eaton County will be treated to a new piece of art. She’s new to the library, but she’s no stranger to Grand Ledge. Chuck Pantera, the owner of the former Sun Theatre in Grand Ledge, donated “Girl on a Park Bench” to the Grand Ledge Area District Library Thursday.
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Program to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U.S. Department of Labor reports the most popular jobs for women are nursing, teaching, or customer service work. However, high school junior Sophie Colburn is interested in a different path. “Heavy equipment operation and repair,” said Colburn. The Eaton Regional Education Service Agency and Lansing Community College offer a program for students like Colburn, who are trying to bring a female presence to a male-dominated industry.
WILX-TV
Where is the snow?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of 2023 has been very dry for Mid-Michigan. Through the first 12 days of January, Lansing has only seen .2 inches. For comparison, the first 12 days of January 2022 had more than six inches and 2021 had five. In 2014, Lansing had more than 15 inches of snow in its first 12 days.
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit prevents violence by providing a future
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting this spring, there’s a new opportunity for young adults with a criminal record. Peckham Inc. just received $2 million of federal grant money to start the program. The nonprofit is using the money to keep young people out of jail. Peckham has been providing...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds of people gathered in Jackson Friday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s part of the city’s mission to promote equity and inclusion. 60 years ago Dr. Martin Luther King shared his dream with the world. “He has paved...
WILX-TV
Ingham County Parks to cancel Hawk Island snow tubing sessions until Jan. 17
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Hawk Island snow tubing sessions are cancelled until Jan. 17, according to their Facebook page. “All persons are issued refunds for cancelled sessions,” said Brian Collins, Ingham County Parks Deputy Director. “As we make our own snow, we are dependent on low temperatures, of which we have not had many!”
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
WILX-TV
Michigan housing relief program helps residents impacted by COVID pandemic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re a homeowner who is behind on bills because of COVID, you may have help. The Michigan Homeowners Assistance Fund (MIHAF) is offering up to $25,000 to help with delinquent property taxes, mortgage payments, land contract payments and utilities. The Capital Area Housing Partnership...
WILX-TV
McLaren donates medical supplies to Ghana, West Africa
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The members of the Lansing Regional Sister Cities Commission and McLaren Health joined forces Thursday to fill a 40-foot container with medical supplies for people in Ghana, West Africa. The container was filled with hospital beds, stretchers, IV poles and more than 150 boxes of emergency...
WILX-TV
State police seek volunteers to participate in training exercises with recruits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) has created a Civilian Actor Program (CAP) and is looking for citizen volunteers who want to serve as actors in scenario-based training with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School (TRS) and their instructors. The goal of CAP is to create a...
WILX-TV
‘Disorderly’ man prompts 2 lockdowns at Jackson County middle school
SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old man from Jackson is facing charges after an incident Thursday outside Springport Middle School. According to authorities, police arrived at the school just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a disorderly man in the parking lot yelling at staff members. Police said they saw the man, who fled from the scene in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. Officers pursued the man and the school was placed on a soft lockdown.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU basketball could contend for Big Ten title
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State basketball has two big games ahead - at Illinois Friday and home against third-ranked Purdue on Monday. If MSU wins ‘em both they are a bona fide candidate in my view to contend for the Big Ten title. I think Illinois will be much tougher than the win at Wisconsin earlier this week, but the Spartans have won seven straight and are playing with confidence. They were picked fourth in the BigTen’s pre season poll and perhaps they will finish higher than that if they can avoid injuries and can continue to improve.
WILX-TV
Drought conditions stick around while a new system stays south
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s system stays south but clouds remain. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the latest on where the system is headed where we are with drought conditions. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 12, 2023. Average High: 31º Average Low 17º. Lansing Record High: 62° 1890...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Saving hearts and lives
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than five million people in the United States are living with congestive heart failure. It’s the most common diagnosis in hospitalized patients over the age of 65. Symptoms are often debilitating, leaving patients unable to live normal, active lives. Now a new procedure is...
WILX-TV
US Navy veteran from Lansing released from Russian custody
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An U.S. Navy veteran from Michigan was released from Russian custody nearly a year after he was first detained, a family spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. As first reported by CNN, Taylor Dudley, 35, of Lansing, was detained by Russian border patrol police in April of 2022...
WILX-TV
Dansville downs Laingsburg, move to 9-1 on the season
DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - It was a slow half for the Dansville Aggies - something head coach Mike Sykes says he expected coming off a big win over Portland St. Patrick. The Aggies picked it up though en route to a 44-26 win over CMAC opponent Laingsburg. “It took us...
WILX-TV
Staying on track with New Year’s resolutions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sticking to your New Year’s resolution can be a struggle for some people whether it’s saving money or working out more. More than 12% of gym members join in January as a New Year’s resolution compared to 8.3% in other months. “I just...
WILX-TV
Your Health: A game-changer for PKD patients
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pyruvate kinase deficiency is a genetic blood disorder that causes red blood cells to die prematurely. Regular blood transfusions have been the primary treatment for people with PK deficiency, until now. If you’re looking for Bill Pitchforth, it’s likely he is at home in the kitchen....
WILX-TV
Your Health: The public health crisis of ER overcrowding
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First COVID-19 struck, and this winter we add the respiratory virus RSV and the flu. Emergency rooms across the country were – and still are- bursting at the seams. ER overcrowding has been a healthcare problem for years, but now, health experts say it’s reaching...
