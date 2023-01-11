ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority

Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face

Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
teslarati.com

Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump

Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
TechCrunch

Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%

This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
knowtechie.com

Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe

After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe. Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US. The Model S...
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation

The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
MotorBiscuit

What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?

Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Vs. BMW Sales War Was Hotter Than Ever In 2022

Mercedes-Benz has finally released its 2022 sales figures with a total of 350,949 vehicles sold in the United States, placing it ahead of BMW with 332,388. However, if you were to remove vans (which accounted for 64,185 sales), BMW would have easily finished on top. The 2023 BMW X5 was the company's best-selling model (82,372 units) while the Mercedes-Benz GLC overtook the GLE this year.
MotorBiscuit

Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend

Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET

What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
