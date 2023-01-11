Read full article on original website
Related
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Is A Sporty Miniature 7 Series You Can't Have
BMW's facelifted 3 Series is now available as a stretched Gran Limousine, but only in India. The wheelbase is an extra 4.3 inches longer than the regular 3 Series sedan, and all of those inches are used to increase rear legroom. BMW says the 3 Series Gran Limousine is the...
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid?
Are we approaching a doomsday scenario where the increased number of electric cars will crash the electric grid? The post Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Test drive review: 2023 Genesis G90 shows BMW a pretty face
Six years. That’s the short period of time in which Genesis has thoroughly rethought the G90 flagship luxury sedan three times. As the saying goes, third time’s the charm. The 2023 Genesis G90 exudes elegance and style and glides into its next stage of its young life with fewer cylinders, an optional mild-hybrid system, a new design inside and out, and new mechanical tricks as it aims for a swath of the luxury market seemingly left behind by Lexus.
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
The role of the dealership is changing after years of direct sales from Tesla and a new approach from established automakers.
The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds
What are the best small SUVs for 2023? According to Edmunds, these five top the list. The post The 5 Best Small SUVs for 2023 According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
teslarati.com
Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump
Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
TechCrunch
Tesla keeps slashing prices, this time by as much as 20%
This is at least the fourth time the automaker has discounted its vehicles, or offered credits, in the past several months. The price reduction trend kicked off in October when Tesla announced price cuts in China up to 9% on the Model 3 and Model Y. Earlier this month, Tesla reduced prices for Chinese buyers again, this time by nearly 14%.
knowtechie.com
Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe
After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe. Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US. The Model S...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation
The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money?
Since the pandemic started, it’s been difficult to buy used cars at reasonable prices. While experts say the situation might improve this year, inflation could still elevate prices in every state. Additionally, dealer markups for the most popular models continue to pop up. If you can’t wait for a better deal, getting a car that … The post What Is the Best Used Full-Size Truck for the Money? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Prices Slashed In the U.S. As Sales Falter
To spur sales, Tesla has reduced prices for its Models Y and 3, but will it really help? The post Tesla Prices Slashed In the U.S. As Sales Falter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Honda Civic Type R Super GT Race Car Looks Completely Nuts
HondaReplacing the Honda NSX-GT Type S as Honda’s factory car in Super GT the Civic Type R-GT is set to debut for the new ruleset in 2024.
Mercedes Vs. BMW Sales War Was Hotter Than Ever In 2022
Mercedes-Benz has finally released its 2022 sales figures with a total of 350,949 vehicles sold in the United States, placing it ahead of BMW with 332,388. However, if you were to remove vans (which accounted for 64,185 sales), BMW would have easily finished on top. The 2023 BMW X5 was the company's best-selling model (82,372 units) while the Mercedes-Benz GLC overtook the GLE this year.
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Whole Foods?
Here's a look at how long drivers can expect to wait when recharging their electric car at a Whole Foods store charging station. The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Whole Foods? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend
Electric cars are now the fastest things on the market. With electrification being the future, it is easy to see why so many brands are developing new EV cars. But which ones are the fastest? The post Top 5 Fastest Electric Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNET
What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs
Mazda has a great lineup of cars and SUVs. However, the CX-9 is struggling to compete in a competitive segment. The post Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0