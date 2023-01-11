ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

Icy conditions close section of I-94 in western Wisconsin

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — Icy conditions led to slideoffs and other crashes Wednesday in western Wisconsin and led to the closure of a 7-mile stretch of Interstate 94, authorities said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol closed the interstate in Monroe County at 5 a.m. shortly after a crash blocked both eastbound lanes. Westbound lanes reopened later in the morning but eastbound lanes remained closed in the late afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 2 p.m. issued a statement saying law enforcement agencies had responded to at least 13 crashes including one with minor injuries and at least 11 slide offs with no damage.

Travel in the affected areas was strongly discouraged.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
wpr.org

From 'dream' property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

South Central Wisconsin ICUs reporting high capacity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin intensive care units are nearing full capacity and according to health experts, staffing shortages are a factor. The latest Wisconsin Health Association data shows that South Central Wisconsin ICUs are at 89% capacity. WHA Workforce Senior Vice President Ann Zenk said high capacity rate...
MADISON, WI
wiproud.com

Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?

Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 9 Largest Landowners In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a state known for its beautiful landscapes and diverse wildlife. A lot of the state is comprised of majestic forests with several different owners. This article will examine some of these top landowners in Wisconsin and explore their stories. We’ll also discuss why they choose to invest in such large parcels of land and what it takes to be a successful landowner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Man & Woman Sentenced In Multiple Counties On Drug-Related Convictions

BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Paul Braun and Sara Domogalla, who were charged in multiple Wisconsin counties with various drug-related charges, have been sentenced on numerous court cases and still facing additional drug charges in another Wisconsin county. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please...
WISCONSIN STATE
KFIL Radio

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois

Massive Digging Project in the Snow Happening Now in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. There are two types of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin- those who love to shovel in the winter and will get all the ice chunks off the driveaway asap and then, those of us who just drive over all of it. Whatever category you fall into, you need to find that shovel and help dig a vital item out today.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man & woman charged with stealing $60k from restaurant in New Jersey

OAKLYN, New Jersey (WFRV) – A man and woman from Wisconsin were charged after allegedly stealing an estimated $60,000 in food, alcohol, currency and electronic equipment from a New Jersey restaurant. According to the Oaklyn Police Department, two Wisconsinites were charged on December 22 for the alleged burglary of...
OAKLYN, NJ
WBAY Green Bay

Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
ncsl.org

Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos Returns as NCSL President

Savannah, Ga.—Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos returns as an officer for the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) as its 50th president after Idaho Speaker Scott Bedke stepped down to assume his new role as lieutenant governor. Vos, a Republican, previously served as the 47th president of NCSL from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wissports.net

WIAA Conference Realignment offers modified proposals

At its January meeting held on Thursday, the WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force heard feedback and alternative suggestions from schools impacted by its initial December football-only realignment proposal, modifying a number of teams and leagues in a new proposal that was released on Friday. The preliminary football-only proposal that was...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Silver Alert: Missing man’s phone pinged in Onalaska

LA CROSSE CO. (WKBT) – The Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Police say Willie Smoot, Jr. left his home around noon to run errands and never came back. At 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, police say his phone registered in Onalaska. Smoot is an 85-year-old Black man. He’s 6’1″ and...
ONALASKA, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy