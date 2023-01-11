Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
100 Things to do in Sedona, ArizonaMomJunkySedona, AZ
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lightsRoger MarshArizona State
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
travelawaits.com
16 Unique Towns To Visit In The Southwestern U.S. In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Arizona and Nevada are two of our readers’ top 10 states they want to visit this year, according to our State of Travel survey. So we took the liberty of asking our expert travel writers for the best of the Southwest. The great state of Texas is getting its own article, so below you will find recommendations for unique towns to visit in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado — and even one little town in Southern California. Here are the best places to visit in the Southwest in 2023.
Sedona Red Rock News
Smoke from prescribed burns drifts into Sedona and Verde Valley skies
The Flagstaff Ranger District is conducting pile burns in three different areas of the Coconino National Forest Wednesday, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan 13. A1 burn project: 50-300 acres of machine piles. Located west of Flagstaff at roughlt at 35°12’39.6″N 111°44’20.4″W. Horse Park burn...
travelawaits.com
Why This Luxurious Sedona Resort Is Perfect For A Long Weekend
A long weekend getaway is a precious break from the occasional humdrum of everyday life. If you want one that will be the epitome of rest, relaxation, and reflection (or even romance), think no further than the L’Auberge de Sedona. My husband and I found seven undeniable reasons why...
SignalsAZ
Winter Wandering: Top 5 Winter Hikes
It may be the middle of winter but there’s something about a warmish day, an impossibly blue sky, and the sounds of nature all around that makes you want to do a little winter hiking in Arizona. Here are Talking Glass Media’s Top 5 Winter Hikes to take when you need to shake off some cabin fever and hit the open trail.
theprescotttimes.com
Embry-Riddle Announces Spring 2023 Shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium
PRESCOTT, ARIZONA—Tickets are now on sale for Spring 2023 shows at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, located on the Embry-Riddle Prescott Campus at 3700 Willow Creek Road. The Planetarium has a new ticketing system that will allow you to select your seats in advance for upcoming shows. Shows are open to the public most Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons. For details, or to get your tickets today, go to: https://prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium/public-shows.
Back-to-back storms set to impact Arizona later this weekend!
The first storm starts to move in from the west late Saturday bringing more wind, rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
Arizona Capitol Times
Forest Service resumes cleanup of abandoned mines near Prescott after pause
Now that funds are in hand and the Mexican spotted owl’s breeding season is over, the U.S. Forest Service has resumed its abandoned-mine cleanup project east of Prescott. The project, which was split into two because of funding issues and to avoid interfering with the owls, began in December 2021. Phase one cleaned up three of the six abandoned silver, gold and copper mines in the Cherry Creek Mining District: the Bunker, Golden Idol and Black Hawk mines.
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona’s building codes block affordable, sustainable housing
The city of Sedona is blocking its own efforts to develop both affordable housing and environmentally-friendly housing by adopting building and development codes that increase construction costs and ignore affordable and sustainable materials. Sedona’s Land Development Code asserts that the purpose of the standards laid out in the code is...
theprescotttimes.com
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
12news.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of trying to burglarize the same house twice, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is behind bars after police said a woman caught him trying to burglarize her home not once, but twice. Prescott police said around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a woman reported waking up to find a burglar in her home located in the 800 block of Valley Street. The woman told police the suspect fled the scene after stealing her purse.
ABC 15 News
Arizona police department sounding alarm about abandoning pets, a class 5 felony
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Prescott Valley Police Department is sounding the alarm about abandoned animals after an influx of them since the start of the year. Thirteen dogs and puppies have reportedly been found and picked up by the city’s animal control department in the first 11 days of the year, according to an announcement made on Facebook Wednesday morning. The animals were reportedly located in areas like construction sites and parks.
knau.org
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Arizona high country as big system approaches
Another round of winter storms is expected to hit Northern Arizona starting this weekend and continuing into next week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday above 5,500 feet. Extended periods of widespread rain and snow are...
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
At 8:45 p.m. Jan. 1, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that I-40 eastbound and westbound is closed in both directions from Winslow to Ash Fork. Also, northbound I-17 is closed at the Sedona exit (SR 179).
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
Comments / 0