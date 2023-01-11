2 children shot after getting off Metrobus in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Chief Robert Contee with the Metropolitan Police Department said that a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old were shot after a fight started on a Metrobus in Northwest late Wednesday afternoon.

Contee spoke at at news conference around 6:30 p.m. He said a man also was hit by gunfire.

The Metro Transit Police Department, which also had officers on the scene, said the shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. at 14th and Sheridan streets NW.

Contee said that a fight started on the bus and that the fight spilled onto the street. Someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the children and the man. The children were on their way home from school at the time. Contee said their injuries were serious, but police expected them to survive.

