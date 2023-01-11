Read full article on original website
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs
On Wednesday, Gov. Lamont outlined both a short and long-term plan to lower energy costs within the state, relying on both state and federal funding. The post Lamont outlines long-term plans to curb energy costs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New bill would require Connecticut job ads to include salary range
A new bill would require Connecticut employment postings to include a salary range.
Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission
Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines. The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The highest price was […]
5 Must-Try Iconic Foods In Connecticut
The lobster roll has become an icon of New England cuisine. You can find lobster rolls in seafood shacks and local restaurants in Connecticut. This delicious and iconic New England meal is sure to please your palate. There are two types of lobster rolls. The classic lobster roll and the...
Where is the snow? Streak of snowless days in the tri-state nears record
A big part of our winter weather has largely been missing -- where is the snow? And for parts of the tri-state area, the streak of snowless days is approaching an all-time record.
Connecticut to receive more federal funding to help residents pay heating bills
Some new federal money is coming to Connecticut to help people deal with a spike in energy costs.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Big prizes still won in Connecticut despite out-of-state jackpot Mega Millions win
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — While no one in Connecticut won the Mega Millions jackpot in Friday's drawing, some local players still won big. Two Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut matched four balls and the Mega ball, which garners a $10,000 prize. One ticket included the Megaplier, so that ticket wins $20,000.
Real Deal: Real estate expert predicts 2023 will be another sellers' market in Connecticut
For those hoping to buy a home in 2023, local experts say the 2022 housing market was a sellers' market that turned into a bidding war among buyers. But that could ease this year.
Connecticut may have enough money to help keep low-income households warm this winter
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program’s coffers have been swelled with $30 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act money approved by state lawmakers last November, and another $20 million from the federal omnibus spending package passed by Congress last December. That means there might be enough state and federal...
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
Where will Connecticut’s marijuana tax go?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within seven hours of opening adult-use marijuana sales on Tuesday in Connecticut, the state had already reported that $250,000 worth had been sold. And, because 20% of the price of marijuana is tax, the state is anticipating a windfall of funds. The state law says every purchase will have a […]
Look up: Green comet visible in Conn. for first time in 55,000 years
Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t forget to look up on Thursday night. For the first time in 50,000 years, Connecticut residents will have the chance to see something a little different in the night sky. The comet, which gives off a green light, is named “C/2022 E3 (ZTF).” It will make its closest appearance to the […]
New law could extend Connecticut bar hours to 4 a.m.
The new law would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m. two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.
