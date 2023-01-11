I LIKE MY VERSION OF THE STORY BETTER. A black homeowner was enjoying his day at home when he heard sounds of someone outside his home on his property. When he went to investigate, he noticed three criminal tampering with his car that he purchased with hard earned money. Fearing for his life because it was three against one, he shot one of the criminals, and the other two fled.
the parents of that boy should be worried that they don't get criminally charged too for letting a 13 year old boy going out at 3:00 in the morning and vandalizing and stealing cars, really people if he was such an outstanding kid from an outstanding family what was he doing at 3:00 in the morning vandalizing stealing cars 🤔🤔🤔
The homeowner Rightfully and justifiably shot a criminal. Regardless of age. This criminal was committing crime at 3am on private property. Stop trying to demonize a law abiding citizen who did the right thing.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Comments / 170