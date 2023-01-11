ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomingburg, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases

GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
NEWBURGH, NY
therealdeal.com

New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run

A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder

Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old

A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

NYC shooting leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police

MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
QUEENS, NY

