Related
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man wanted in shooting and gun cases
GOSHEN – An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old Newburgh man after he failed to appear in Orange County Court in connection with a shooting and weapons possession case and law enforcement is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. On December 15, 2022, John DiCaprio...
Last defendants in 'Junior' case all sentenced to at least 12 years
The last group of defendants charged in the death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz were sentenced Friday after admitting their guilt in the case.
Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD.
Poughkeepsie police: Fugitive sought in burglary arrested
Town of Ulster Police had notified the officers that Walter Shuster III was wanted on an active felony arrest for burglary in the third degree.
Jersey City man acquitted of 2010 murder sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2019 manslaughter
A Jersey City man who spent more than eight years in jail before being acquitted of murder will now spend more than three times that amount in prison after fatally shooting a Bayonne woman in 2019. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced that Anthony Shuler, 31, was sentenced Thursday to...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
Fugitive 20, With Gun Conviction Seized By Passaic Sheriff's Detectives With US Marshals Unit
Passaic County sheriff's detectives assigned to a special U.S. Marshals Service unit captured a 20-year-old fugitive from Paterson -- at his home. Aaron Young had been the subject of a manhunt after he violated probation on Dec. 12 following a gun conviction, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said. Sheriff's detectives with the...
NYPD: Suspect wanted for punching woman, using anti-gay slur in Bronx deli
Authorities say a man inside the Hugh J. Grant Circle bodega used a slur against the 25-year-old victim before punching her in the mouth and causing her to fall to the floor.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
3-year-old Beaten to Death: NJ Mom Says She Lied For Boyfriend
A New Jersey mother faces decades behind bars for helping her boyfriend escape after he allegedly beat her son to death, and then lying to police about it. Krystal Straw, 29, of East Hanover, pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment, witness tampering, and hampering an investigation, Morristown Green has reported.
Beacon Man Charged After Dropping Ghost Gun In Store, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun after he allegedly dropped it in a store. The incident took place in Dutchess County on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 12:45 p.m. at 206 Main St., in Beacon. Officers responded to the store after a caller said...
Spring Valley Duo Charged With Murder
Two men have been arraigned on second-degree murder charges for the killing of a Hudson Valley man who was found lying in a roadway. Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the charges on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for Oscar Garcia-Garcia, age 27, and Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez, age 40, both of Spring Valley, for the Thursday, Dec. 29 killing of 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa.
Jury convicts N.J. man of gunning down 19-year-old
A Newark man accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old on a city street in 2019 was convicted Friday by an Essex County jury, officials said. On September 29, 2019, Waleik McCollum, of Newark, was shot at nine times by Zahir “Peewee” Moore with a .40-caliber handgun around Brookdale and Lindsey avenues in Newark, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. McCollum was hit twice, including a gunshot wound to the head.
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
NYC shooting leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
Massachusetts man faces drug charges after cocaine bust in Dutchess County
Wayne Green, from Massachusetts, faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Queens woman found dead in home with gunshot to back of head: police
MASPETH, Queens (PIX11) — A Maspeth woman was found dead inside her home with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, police said early Friday, announcing a homicide investigation. Officers headed to the home of Alexa Ruiz, 23, on 56th Drive near 60th Street around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call […]
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
