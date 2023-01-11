A 25-year-old man was gunned down Friday night in a courtyard of the Carver Houses in East Harlem, police said. Cops are probing whether the deadly shooting was gang-related. Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a man shot on East 102nd Street, near Madison Avenue, and found the victim shot in the head, authorities said. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene. “We have no motive and no suspects. It could be gang-related,” an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was a reputed member of the Mott Haven Gunnaz, sources said. The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO