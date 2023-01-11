ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthcare IT News

HIMSSCast: 2023 forecast - 5G, AI command centers, hybrid work models and more

The recent IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Healthcare Industry 2023 Predictions report offers some fascinating and provocative forecasts for what the next year – and years – might hold for care delivery and the technologies deployed to improve it. "Technological strategies and capabilities will determine how healthcare organizations navigate the...
Tech Times

How AI is Integrating Into Society

Artificial intelligence (AI) has increasingly made headlines in recent years as it continues to integrate into society and change how we live and work. Just recently, OpenAI made headlines with the release of its newest innovation, ChatGPT, a natural language processing system that can generate human-like text based on a given prompt. The model's intelligence sparked a buzz in the media, with many speculating about what this technology means for the future of communication and AI's potential risks and benefits.
dailycoin.com

Animoca Brands Pours Over $750,000 into Psychic VR Lab

Animoca Brands Japan, a strategic subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has shared that it made a strategic investment of ¥100 million, or approximately $773,996, into Psychic VR Lab’s ¥1 billion fundraising round in December last year. Considering Psychic VR Lab’s role as a leader in Japan’s extended reality...

