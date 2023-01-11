ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital

Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Goodfellow honors retired military dog after passing

SAN ANGELO, Texas, — Ajola was a retired military working dog who recently passed away from chronic illness. She spent her last few nights next to her loving family and partner Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo – Here is their story. Before being paired with SrA Arredondo, Ajola served with the 316th Security Forces Squadron as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Fire Department battles grass fire in Wylie area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire started in the south Abilene area near Wylie High School. In a Facebook post, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) wrote that there was a significant grass fire in the area of Lantana Avenue on January 14. KTAB/KRBC was not able to approach the scene, but saw heavy smoke […]
ABILENE, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?

Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo native brings talent and experience to D-BAT

SAN ANGELO, TX— For over 20 years, D-BAT training facilities has impacted the playing careers of thousands of ballplayers equipping athletes with lessons to succeed. One former athlete is hoping to grow the sport of softball in the Concho Valley. “I just want to help these girls to get better and to get to that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday

SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Longtime Tom Green Co. Justice of the Peace Fred Buck Passes Away

SAN ANGELO, TX – Longtime Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Fred Buck died this past week following a long fight with cancer. He was 68. "Fred Buck won the race of life on January 13, 2023. Fred fought a battle with cancer for 10 years. Though cancer is what eventually ended his journey on earth, cancer did not define him, nor did it end his life," quoted the obituary. “For me, living is Christ, and dying is gain” Philippians 1:21. Fred Buck is alive!"
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall

SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for an “at risk” man

(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
