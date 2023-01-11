Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
Fiber Optic Line laying: Homeowners Expressing Concern
Some San Angelo homeowners are expressing concern over damage and abandoned equipment from fiber optic installation.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Goodfellow honors retired military dog after passing
SAN ANGELO, Texas, — Ajola was a retired military working dog who recently passed away from chronic illness. She spent her last few nights next to her loving family and partner Senior Airman Jordan Arredondo – Here is their story. Before being paired with SrA Arredondo, Ajola served with the 316th Security Forces Squadron as […]
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Abilene Fire Department battles grass fire in Wylie area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire started in the south Abilene area near Wylie High School. In a Facebook post, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) wrote that there was a significant grass fire in the area of Lantana Avenue on January 14. KTAB/KRBC was not able to approach the scene, but saw heavy smoke […]
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
Angelo native brings talent and experience to D-BAT
SAN ANGELO, TX— For over 20 years, D-BAT training facilities has impacted the playing careers of thousands of ballplayers equipping athletes with lessons to succeed. One former athlete is hoping to grow the sport of softball in the Concho Valley. “I just want to help these girls to get better and to get to that […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
San Angelo LIVE!
Longtime Tom Green Co. Justice of the Peace Fred Buck Passes Away
SAN ANGELO, TX – Longtime Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Fred Buck died this past week following a long fight with cancer. He was 68. "Fred Buck won the race of life on January 13, 2023. Fred fought a battle with cancer for 10 years. Though cancer is what eventually ended his journey on earth, cancer did not define him, nor did it end his life," quoted the obituary. “For me, living is Christ, and dying is gain” Philippians 1:21. Fred Buck is alive!"
VIDEO: Single-vehicle rollover on 26th and Main
Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in north San Angelo late Thursday night.
San Angelo LIVE!
Tipsy Girlfriend Runs Over Beau After Verbal Spat at Notorious San Angelo Pool Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — A San Angelo woman has been arrested after running over her boyfriend in the Giz & Hums parking lot with her SUV after an argument. According to court documents, on January 8, 2023, San Angelo Police Officers were dispatched to Giz & Hums’ Billiards & Brews, located at 1425 West Beauregard Avenue regarding a major motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle that had left the scene. The victim was transported to Shannon Medical Center for injuries to his lower extremities.
San Angelo PD investigates shots fired
The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a case of shots fired in a San Angelo neighborhood on Thursday, January 12, 2022.
SAPD searching for an “at risk” man
(Update: Tuesday, January 11, 2023, 7:00 a.m.) SAN ANGELO, Texas — Van Smith has been located, according to an alert published by the San Angelo Police Department early Tuesday morning, January 11, 2023. (Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m.) — San Angelo Police Department seeks the community’s help in locating a missing person labeled as […]
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Materials Arrest Tops Busy Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 25 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Threatening to Publish Intimate Images, Possession of Fentanyl, and Public Intoxication. 25-year-old Keno Watkins was arrested by San Angelo Police and Tom...
Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne
One driver was reportedly trapped in their vehicle following a crash on North Chadbourne Street.
