ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gateway Film Center screening the original Friday the 13th tonight

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a scary movie, then tonight's the night! Maddwolf Movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus for a frightening Friday the 13th movie options!. 1. HOUSE PARTY (R, theaters) 2. SKINAMARINK (theaters) 3. EO (Gateway Film Center) Maddwolf...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Multiple Central Ohio athletes nominated for All American Basketball Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 722 of America's best boys and girls high school basketball players are headed to the 2023 McDonald's All American Basketball Games, and four of them are from right here in Central Ohio!. Players were nominated based on this criteria by a coach, athletic director, principal,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Tommy Eichenberg says he'll return to Ohio State next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday that he will return for one more season. The Ohio State linebacker announced the news in a short post just before 4 p.m. on his Instagram account:. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: Woman caught on camera stealing from Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman approached the cashier to buy soda, and once the cash register drawer opened, she threatens to shoot the worker if she didn't give her all the money, police said. On Wednesday, a woman stole an unspecified amount of money from a Dollar General...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Person shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Brian Hartline promoted to Ohio State offensive coordinator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Friday that Brian Hartline has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who left Ohio State after the season to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline started his coaching career at Ohio State back...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
GROVE CITY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy