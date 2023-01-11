Read full article on original website
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Could Subway go up for sale? Fast food chain exploring the idea
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sandwich chain Subway is reportedly considering the option of selling. The Wall Street Journal reports the privately-held company has hired advisers to look into valuing the chain at more than $10 billion. Should the sale happen, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since the sale of Dunkin in 2020.
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
'From the projects to creating projects,' former Buckeye Otis Winston talks about acting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Otis Winston, former Buckeye star and currant actor talked with ABC 6/FOX 28 at the Columbus premiere of his newest film, "Plane" starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. The former basketball and track captain has been in 21 movies, including "Venom" and "Greenland," which also...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Mula from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Mula from Columbus Humane!. This adorable 7-month-old puppy is available for adoption and is looking to find her forever family soon. Mula has the best ears in the biz! She is a happy-go-lucky mixed-breed puppy who is ready to be your best friend. She...
Gateway Film Center screening the original Friday the 13th tonight
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — If you're looking for a scary movie, then tonight's the night! Maddwolf Movie critics Hope Madden and George Wolf join Good Day Columbus for a frightening Friday the 13th movie options!. 1. HOUSE PARTY (R, theaters) 2. SKINAMARINK (theaters) 3. EO (Gateway Film Center) Maddwolf...
Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
Multiple Central Ohio athletes nominated for All American Basketball Games
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 722 of America's best boys and girls high school basketball players are headed to the 2023 McDonald's All American Basketball Games, and four of them are from right here in Central Ohio!. Players were nominated based on this criteria by a coach, athletic director, principal,...
Columbus Weather: Rain and storms rolling in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is starting off the morning with fog. Western Ohio has a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m. Thursday. Incoming rain will help clear out the fog around daybreak or shortly after (depending on location). It will be a wet day ahead and even...
Columbus Weather: Dreary, windy, and wet Friday night, but clearing up for the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dreary, windy, and wet tonight, but clearing during the weekend. Enjoy a dry Saturday and Sunday because we are wet again next week!. FRIDAY NIGHT: scattered snow showers ending, windy, cold, low 23, wind chills in the lower teens. SATURDAY: clearing and cold, not as...
Woman killed in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed in a deadly northeast Columbus car crash early Friday morning. The accident happened at Cleveland and East 17th Avenues around 12:30 a.m., according to police. Sheroneeta Williams was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 on Cleveland Avenue approaching East 17th Avenue. At...
John J. Warner named CEO of Wexner Medical Center, executive vice president of OSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University announced on Friday that Dr. John J. Warner is set to serve as the CEO of the Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at the university. "This is an exciting time to be joining such an esteemed and respected academic...
Tommy Eichenberg says he'll return to Ohio State next season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tommy Eichenberg announced Thursday that he will return for one more season. The Ohio State linebacker announced the news in a short post just before 4 p.m. on his Instagram account:. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final...
Ohio State Highway Patrol fighting for new recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Recruitment and retention have been a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a major push is underway to get more troopers on roads across the state. The latest class took the oath on Friday. Twenty-three new members of the patrol’s academy class graduated,...
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing from Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman approached the cashier to buy soda, and once the cash register drawer opened, she threatens to shoot the worker if she didn't give her all the money, police said. On Wednesday, a woman stole an unspecified amount of money from a Dollar General...
Person shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police say a person has been hospitalized after being shot in south Columbus on Thursday. The incident happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, police said. At this time, there is no...
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Gregory Coleman family files wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a man beaten to death in the Short North filed a lawsuit in connection with his death. Gregory Coleman was sucker punched, hit and kicked outside Julep Bar on Labor Day. The lawsuit is against the owners of several bars downtown and...
Brian Hartline promoted to Ohio State offensive coordinator
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Friday that Brian Hartline has been named the new offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. Hartline will replace Kevin Wilson, who left Ohio State after the season to become the head coach at Tulsa. Hartline started his coaching career at Ohio State back...
Puppy stolen from Grove City home during armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A family is without their furry best friend after she was stolen at gunpoint early Friday morning. "When you’re defenseless like that and somebody’s holding you at gunpoint it’s scary," said a man who wants to remain anonymous for his safety. "He had a laser sight on his pistol, and I could see it waving back and forth between the ground and my head."
