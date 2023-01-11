ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

mainepublic.org

University of Maine faces $15 million budget shortfall as enrollment plummets

The University of Maine is looking into tapping campus reserve funds to help deal with a larger-than-anticipated budget shortfall. At a University of Maine System meeting this week, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said that, with enrollment significantly lower than expected, the school is projecting to bring in about $15 million less in tuition revenue this year.
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately. Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair...
BUXTON, ME
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
lcnme.com

GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax

(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wabi.tv

Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning. It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. We’re told...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
NOBLEBORO, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Crash Sends Two Children To The Hospital

Two children were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Farmington. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Falls Road, was reported just after 5 PM on Wednesday. In the crash, A 2021 Jeep driven by 25 year...
FARMINGTON, ME
Boston

Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit

Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
NEWRY, ME
mainepublic.org

January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine

With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

New Biddeford restaurant offers plant-based, vegetarian menu

BIDDEFORD, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley caught up with an old college friend who opened a restaurant in Maine after becoming intrigued by the food scene in California. Vickie Charity always had a desire to run her own business one day -- and that day...
BIDDEFORD, ME

