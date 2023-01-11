Read full article on original website
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
mainepublic.org
University of Maine faces $15 million budget shortfall as enrollment plummets
The University of Maine is looking into tapping campus reserve funds to help deal with a larger-than-anticipated budget shortfall. At a University of Maine System meeting this week, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said that, with enrollment significantly lower than expected, the school is projecting to bring in about $15 million less in tuition revenue this year.
WMTW
University of Maine School of Law holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation
PORTLAND, Maine — University of Maine School of Law held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of renovations on a new location at 300 Fore Street. The law school was previously located on the University of Southern Maine campus. School officials say the new centralized location,...
WPFO
'It just didn't feel right:' Solar contractor issue leads Maine families to contact I-Team
SANFORD (WGME) -- Trying to go green has left at least two Maine families in the red, after they claim a local residential solar contractor failed to follow through with their projects. "It is a hit on the budget," Sanford resident David Martin said. "We didn't plan for this." Martin...
wabi.tv
Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately. Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reports of warehouse plans worry West Brunswick residents; township supervisor says nothing official received
MOLINO — Just the mention of the word warehouse is enough to get Vincent Yutko going. “I don’t want it,” said Yutko, 69, owner of Hawk Mountain Inspection and Repair in West Brunswick Twp. Yutko’s concerned about reports that a warehouse is planned for the intersection of...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
lcnme.com
GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax
(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
wabi.tv
Police investigating robbery at Big Apple in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating after a robbery at a convenience store in Augusta Saturday morning. It happened at the Big Apple store on Stone Street just before 1:30 a.m. Police say an unidentified man entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. We’re told...
Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine, Out of Business?
Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
mainebiz.biz
A Munjoy Hill condo development is a modest yet welcomed contribution to Portland housing supply
A Portland condo project was unveiled this week that local officials are touting for its "green" elements, but also for the contribution it makes to the region's tight housing supply. The Solaris, at 130 Morning St., has just seven units, including one unit designated for workforce housing. All six of...
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
These are the 10 best restaurants in Greater Portland, according to The Portland Press Herald
The restaurants "should be on your itinerary whether you’re a native Mainer or are just here for a day." If your Maine itinerary needs more food experiences, The Portland Press Herald has you covered with its annual list of the best 75 places to eat and drink in Greater Portland.
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
Central Maine Crash Sends Two Children To The Hospital
Two children were taken to the hospital following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Farmington. According to the KJ, the crash, which happened at the intersection of Main Street and Farmington Falls Road, was reported just after 5 PM on Wednesday. In the crash, A 2021 Jeep driven by 25 year...
Why a Maine couple is fighting to mine a $1.5 billion lithium deposit
Lithium is highly prized for its use in batteries. The massive deposit in Newry was initially discovered in 2021. Near the Sunday River Ski resort, in the small Western Maine town of Newry, lies one of the world’s largest deposits of lithium. The massive deposit of lithium, valued for its use in batteries, cell phones, stove tops, and more, could be worth as much as $1.5 billion.
mainepublic.org
January warmth takes its toll on winter recreation in Maine
With temperatures in the 50s and rain across much of the state, it hardly feels like winter in Maine. And the warm weather is leaving snowmobile trails bare and frustrating skiers in some areas. Holly Anderson, assistant manager of Camden Snowbowl, says the area should have been bustling on Friday....
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
WMTW
New Biddeford restaurant offers plant-based, vegetarian menu
BIDDEFORD, Maine — This week on Maine Menu, Jim Keithley caught up with an old college friend who opened a restaurant in Maine after becoming intrigued by the food scene in California. Vickie Charity always had a desire to run her own business one day -- and that day...
