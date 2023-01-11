Read full article on original website
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Man faces life in prison for Barbour County murder after guilty plea
A man who has been charged with murder and robbery in Barbour County could face life in prison following his guilty plea.
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested
A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Greensburg woman gets jail sentence for sale of child's medication
A Greensburg woman was ordered to serve jail time for selling a family member’s medication and paying a child for urine to help others pass drug tests. Christine M. Meadows, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges in four separate cases involving felony drug counts, child endangerment and other offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun
A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
Preston County man found guilty for Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring role
A federal jury found a Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house where fentanyl and other drugs were distributed as part of a trafficking operation that spanned from Florida to Morgantown.
Law enforcement find drugs during fugitive arrest in Barbour County, more charges pending
One man was charged following a multi-agency search of a home in Barbour County where drugs were found.
WDTV
More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that deputies are looking a man who is wanted on a Circuit Court Capias.
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
Woman accused of attacking a flagger with a baseball bat while wearing Halloween mask
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern Regional Police said a woman with a Halloween mask on attacked a flagger with a baseball bat. The alleged attack happened last week during the day at the busy intersection of Wallace Road and Village Run Road in Pine Township. Officers say they believe...
Fairmont man charged for 1/2 pound of marijuana found in car
A man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
Judge rejects Mt. Pleasant man's request to dismiss assault counts
A Westmoreland County judge ruled this week that charges against a Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting two police officers can proceed to trial. Evidence presented during a preliminary hearing supports allegations that Joe Paul Biller, 37, attacked and threatened officers as they came to his home to arrest him on an outstanding mental health warrant Feb. 10, Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears said.
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
WDTV
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
