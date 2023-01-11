ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested

A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun

A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WDTV

More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Judge rejects Mt. Pleasant man's request to dismiss assault counts

A Westmoreland County judge ruled this week that charges against a Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting two police officers can proceed to trial. Evidence presented during a preliminary hearing supports allegations that Joe Paul Biller, 37, attacked and threatened officers as they came to his home to arrest him on an outstanding mental health warrant Feb. 10, Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears said.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy