Longwood, FL

WESH

Man accused of stabbing his father to death at Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death. On the night of Jan. 6, police responded to the Nona Park Village Apartments on Dowden Road in Orlando about a fight. When officers arrived, they found the suspect's father’s body in the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police investigate after windows are shattered at LGBTQ bars

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Wednesday, people at the Southern Nights complex in Orlando’s Milk District spent the day repairing their windows after someone damaged the façade of the beloved gay bars housed inside. Orlando police are investigating after a man was captured on surveillance cameras around 3:40...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police announce arrest made in Titusville hit-and-run

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. Police say 26-year-old Nathaniel Nanan struck a person at the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. They say Nanan never stopped or helped the victim. Nanan was found minutes later...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida runner hit by car says it took hours for FHP troopers to respond

ORLANDO, Fla. - A runner who was hit by a car in Orlando tells FOX 35 News that he had to wait hours for law enforcement to respond. Daryl Willmore was running across the street when he was hit by a car that didn't stop to help at Ramsgate Circle and Scenic Point Blvd. in Orange County. He said thankfully he did not need immediate medical attention but called law enforcement to respond. Willmore said he was hit just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday but that Florida Highway Patrol troopers (FHP) didn't respond until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County

Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

