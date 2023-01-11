Read full article on original website
Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
Joven issues statement on Council’s actions amid controversy
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Mayor Javier Joven issued a statement today saying he wanted to “clarify” a few things on the heels of the City Council’s decision to follow-through with firing former City Attorney Natasha Brooks and former City Manager Michael Marrero earlier this week. “There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in […]
Odessa City Council appropriates over $300,000 in hiring of T2 Professional Consulting firm
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council held their first regular meeting of the new year Tuesday night, and it comes on the heels of the special meeting they held on Monday. The council proceeded with their usual business as they move forward with interims at city manager and city attorney.
Big Spring ISD releases statement about allegations against school employee
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring ISD posted on their Facebook a statement about an allegation against one of their employees:. Superintendent Jay McWilliams released a statement regarding the district employee being accused to have engaged in illegal conduct with a minor that occurred several years ago. This...
Unlucky to many, Friday the 13th is lucky to some business owners
The Odessa Chamber of Commerce says numerous delays have significantly slowed the plant's progression. City Council gives green light for new traffic light at Magellan & Mockingbird. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was killed trying to cross the intersection of Magellan in Mockingbird in...
Midland County Commissioners Court purchase new Sheriff’s administration building
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Commissioners Court passed a motion last week at a special meeting to enter into negotiations to purchase the parsley building owned by Pioneer Natural Resources. The Parsley building will soon be the new Midland County Sheriff Administration building. It’s located on East County...
Andrews County now allowing alcohol consumption in county facilities
ANDREWS, Texas — The City of Andrews has been able to sell alcohol since 2013, and although the county still can’t sell it, the commissioners court made a change this week. The county commissioners voted unanimously to allow the consumption of alcohol in county facilities, such as ACE...
Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
Historic day in Midland as new leaders are sworn in
MIDLAND, Texas — History was made today, as Midland saw a new mayor and city councilwoman, as well as an incumbent city councilman, sworn in. Lori Blong will be the first female mayor in Midland's history. Previously the city councilwoman for District 4, she will take the mayoral torch from Patrick Payton.
City of Midland plans to install traffic light at Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — Almost two weeks after a teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle on Magellan St., the City of Midland says it plans to install a traffic light at a nearby intersection. The 14-year-old girl is being mourned by her family after she was hit while...
Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
Hotdog vendor retires after 14 years of service
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you happen to be driving past Neely Avenue and Midland Drive this past Saturday, you may have seen a long line of customers waiting to buy hotdogs. Brad Logan has been selling hotdogs in Midland for 14 years, but has now decided to retire. On Logan’s...
Midland City Council approves design for new water purification plant
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland City Council approved a professional services agreement with Enprotec/Hibbs and Todd, Inc. Tuesday for a new water purification plant. This will hopefully avoid another scenario like last week's boil water notice, which led to sediment getting into the city's water reservoirs. “One of the problems...
Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years
MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era. Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs. But long-time customers got the chance...
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Bomb threat hoax at Ector Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday Ector Middle School was the victim of a hoax bomb threat on social media. ECISD police and K-9 units responded, cleared the school and determined the post untrue.
Demolition of Western United Life Building highlights 2023 Midland Development outlook
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland is set to be demolished at some point early this year. The Midland Development Corporation, or MDC, says they do not have a specific date in mind yet, but the building should be torn down before March. They...
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Local author writes book about doo-wop group that started at Odessa school
ODESSA, Texas — The 1950's Doo-Wop group, The Velvets, were discovered at Blackshear Elementary in Odessa, Texas by their teacher. "Mr. Virgil, the leader of the group, was an 8th grade English teacher and there were four students from their school and they became The Velvets," said Charles Norman III, author of the book Road to Reconciliation... and Beyond: Unlikely Friends Become Brothers.
