Bengals coach Zac Taylor talks team’s growth, Joe Burrow’s in-game adjustments and more: Transcript

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ryan Shazier was seriously injured in an NFL game. He has advice for Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a New York hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game, to continue his rehabilitation at home. Hamlin’s doctors said he’s on what’s considered a “very normal” or even “accelerated trajectory” in his recovery, and has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson
Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
Meet the Bengals’ new right guard Max Scharping, who was brought in exactly for a moment like this
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For a unit that once was the healthiest on the team, the Bengals’ offensive line is going to have a rather ill-timed test on Sunday against the Ravens. In the span of three games, right tackle La’el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa were lost to a knee and ankle injury, respectively. The former’s injury is season-ending, while the latter’s appears to be a multi-week injury at the very least.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
Why Ravens pose several challenges for Bengals with or without Lamar Jackson
All signs point to the Baltimore Ravens being without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night. The Bengals were a 7.5-point favorite, but the line was pulled from the board Thursday after Jackson was again out of practice. Cincinnati certainly will be picked by most pundits to win the game and deserves that respect as it has more stars on offense than Baltimore.But this game has all the makings to be a dog fight and the Bengals will need to bring their best game to win. By no means should fans view this game as an easy win for Cincinnati. The Ravens want nothing more than to upset the Bengals and spoil their season.
Look: Bengals Had Big Return At Practice On Thursday
Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s, the Cincinnati Bengals hope that another drought of playoff defeats doesn't ensue as they take on the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. To that end, they're getting a big boost on offense. Bengals insider Jay Morrison of The Athletic noted ...
Fox 19
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Bengals superfan got surprised Thursday with tickets to see his beloved team take on the Ravens at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. Gold Star hosted River Blank, an 11-year-old with infantile scoliosis, for a special Who Dey Pep Rally at the Amelia location. Blank was named...
Roquan Smith sends questionable hit to Ja'Marr Chase
On Sunday, after Daryl Worley broke up a potential touchdown catch in the endzone during the Bengals-Ravens game, Roquan Smith came barreling in looking to celebrate and chipped Ja'Marr Chase with a questionably dirty hit after the play. "He did that on purpose," Chase said after the game. "It's alright....
247Sports
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Browns owners squandered money and mortgaged team’s future, yet Bernie Kosar got sacked
Much has been made, locally and nationally, about the stark juxtaposition here: Cleveland Browns owners raided the bank, mortgaged the team’s future and sold their souls to hire a serial sexual predator as quarterback -- yet Bernie Kosar gets fired from his Browns radio gig for placing a legal bet on the Browns vs. Steelers.
Why hasn’t Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud declared for the 2023 NFL Draft yet?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Most of Ohio State football’s eligible players have announced their intentions for April’s NFL Draft — with one very notable exception. In fact, 29 of the 32 players listed in the first round of a new CBS mock draft Friday have declared their entry. Two of the exceptions are receivers Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnson of TCU, projected as mid first-round selections. The other is Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, frequently listed among the contenders to go No. 1 overall.
Cleveland Browns can only watch Wild Card Weekend: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After making the playoffs and beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in his first year, Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns missed making the NFL playoffs this year for a second straight time. The Browns finished at 7-10, which is four less wins than when they first made...
WLWT 5
LOOK: This Ohio house is lit up in orange and black to cheer on the Bengals
Fans are getting ready to don their best orange and black ahead of Sunday's game, but one fan has his entire house decked in Bengals spirit. Keith Moeller puts on a holiday projection showevery year with mapping projection animated and displayed on his house, but for the past two seasons, he's also been using it to cheer on the Bengals.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon issues coin-flip challenge to NFL and Roger Goodell over fine
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals running back Joe Mixon was fined for his coin-toss celebration last Sunday against the Ravens, but he’s got an interesting alternative on how to pay it. Mixon, who will appeal the fine of $13,261, tweeted Friday that he’d put the payment to a coin...
Bonus NFL playoffs preview pod: Prop bets for the weekend, game picks and Super Bowl picks
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL playoffs start this weekend and we’re bringing you a special bonus edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises and Mary Kay Cabot preview the weekend ahead. They offer up prop bets and picks they like in this weekend’s games. Then they go through each game and make their picks.
Caesars Ohio promo code: get set for NFL wild card Saturday with huge bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re looking forward to Seahawks-49ers, Jaguars-Chargers, or NFL wild card game in general, our Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET provides...
Bengals vs. Ravens prediction: Lamar Jackson’s absence will loom large in wild card round
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Lamar Jackson ain’t walking through that door. Jackson took to social media earlier this week to explain why he wouldn’t be suiting up for the Ravens wild card game against the Bengals this weekend. That leaves their playoff fate in the hands of Tyler...
