Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
kvrr.com
West Fargo Fire Dept.’s new automated dispatch system cuts down on confusion & response times
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Fire Department has a new automated dispatching system. “The lights come on when the call goes out. There’s reader boards that tell us what the address is instead of having to try and listen to the audio,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.
kfgo.com
Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement
FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
valleynewslive.com
Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire. The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire. One man was home...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
KNOX News Radio
GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange
A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
kvrr.com
Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
kvrr.com
Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
valleynewslive.com
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
WATCH: Minnesota Butcher Shop Forced To Close Following Deer 'Ordeal'
'It was a pretty terrifying experience overall,' the owner said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Grand Forks Police identify man found dead, clarify location where body was found
(Grand Forks, ND) -- In an update to a story we've been following for you since Sunday morning, Grand Forks Police have no identified the man who was believed to be found dead in the Red River High School parking lot. Authorities tell WDAY Radio the man, now identified as...
Body found in parking lot of Grand Forks school
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Grand Forks school. The Grand Forks Police Department says it was called to the Red River High School just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of a dead body in the parking lot. They found...
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
