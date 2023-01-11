ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Former Fargo employee arrested after making threats to business and law enforcement

FARGO (KFGO) – On Tuesday, January 10, Fargo police were called to a local business after they reported getting threats from a former employee. The suspect had sent numerous emails to the business allegedly threatening to commit property theft and violence against current employees. Officers had also received threats from the suspect when she was told the business had placed a trespass notice against her.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Electrical outlet causes fire in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The entryway of an East Grand Forks home is seriously damaged following a fire. The fire department says it rushed to the 100 block of Venus Dr. NE around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 for the fire. One man was home...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three arrested in early morning pursuit in West Fargo

(West Fargo, ND) -- Three people are behind bars at the Cass County Jail after leading West Fargo Police on a chase Wednesday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:29 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the 1200 block of 7th Avenue Northeast. The suspect vehicle had recently fled from another local agency.
WEST FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF pushes for new I-29 Interchange

A public input meeting last night (Thursday) gave Grand Forks residents a first glimpse at what a proposed new I-29 interchange might look like between 32nd Avenue south and 62nd Avenue South. According to the North Dakota DOT a disproportional amount of growth in Grand Forks is expected around 32nd...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Lincoln Elementary School organizes fundraiser for former teacher in need

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A south Fargo grade school is supporting their former teacher through a tragic time by fundraising and outdoor activities. Ross Olson taught physical education at Lincoln Elementary School for 12 years. He suffered multiple seizures while driving, leading to a crash in late October, leading to severe shoulder damage. CT and MRI scans revealed a tumor in his temporal lobe, which controls motor functions of the body’s left side.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man being treated after accidental shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is being treated for an accidental gunshot wound at a south side home in Fargo. Police say that the man was practicing drawing his gun from a holster when it went off. The bullet hit him in the leg and he was...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. 23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo City Commission to hold executive session over issues with local business

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is holding an executive session in their chambers at City Hall Wednesday at noon. The move is to consult city attorneys regarding a pending lawsuit involving SouthTown Pourhouse. This stemming from what the city calls a failure to meet the 50/50 food and liquor distribution requirements to operate with a liquor license.
valleynewslive.com

Fargo woman searching pawn stores after snow blower theft

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Every day we come home, we come home to familiar sights. But Monica Schroeder came home to an unfamiliar vacancy, as her snow blower was stolen right out of her locked garage. “It was still locked, there’s no footprints anywhere in the backyard and...
FARGO, ND
redlakenationnews.com

Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.

April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
FARGO, ND

