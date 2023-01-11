Read full article on original website
McMaster asks SC legislature to invest $3.6M into creating school safety center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Public safety is one of the top priorities at the South Carolina State House this year, including bolstering school safety. It has the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, who is asking the General Assembly to put millions of dollars in the state budget to strengthen schools.
York County mom fights to get S.C. Fentanyl bill passed
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cody Alsobrooks was never one to take pictures. But there’s one that has to be one of his mother’s favorites. “I couldn’t really find any pictures of him alone,” Holly Alsobrooks said. “He was always in a picture with someone.. But this one, he just looked up and laughed. You never know what you’re going to have to use those pictures for.”
Beshear ranks most popular Democratic Governor in U.S., new data shows
(LEX 18) — For the second year in a row, a research firm says that Andy Beshear is the most popular Democratic Governor in America. The new data from the Morning Consult says that 60% of Kentuckians approve of Beshear's performance, while 46% of Republicans are in favor of his work so far.
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
Capitol View commentary: Friday, January 13, 2023
IT COMES TO POLITICAL WAR AS THE STATE LEGISLATURE SEEKS TO CUT THE METRO COUNCIL IN HALF; AND IT BEGINS; MORE PUSHBACKS ON STATE POLICIES, PROCEDURES AND LAWS; CONGRESS SEEKS TO FIND ITS WAY DURING THE FIRST WEEK OF HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY; SOME GOOD NEWS AND NOT SO GOOD; KEEL HUNT ON INSIDE POLITICS.
Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing
Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months. In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Marijuana reform
Realistically, any bill approving recreational cannabis in Tennessee is unlikely to pass this year, as most Republicans are adamantly against it. But medical cannabis could be a different story.
SC lawmakers to try again on passing school voucher program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Republicans are hoping this is the year they will be able to establish a school voucher program in the state. It would give families public dollars to send their children to private schools. A school voucher bill made headlines last year as versions passed in both the House and Senate, but it fell short in the closing hours of last year’s legislative session over a disagreement about whether students receiving the money would be required to take a test meant to determine whether the state-funded program actually works.
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
South Carolina drugmaker at center of Veterans Affairs recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Governor and State Republican lawmakers express thoughts on changing the Judicial selection process
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost a week after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling on the state abortion ban, Governor Henry McMaster mentioned something in his inaugural address that has been weighing on the minds of Republican lawmakers. Right now State Supreme Court justices are elected by a vote by...
SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation
A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs. SC drugmaker at center of VA recall after FDA investigation. A South Carolina drug manufacturer is at the center of a recall by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Before you sell: What...
Certificate of need changes in the Carolinas: What ASCs need to know in 2023
Certificate of need laws could change drastically in North and South Carolina in the next year, according to a Jan. 11 article in JDSupra from the law firm Nexsen Pruet. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has proposed to increase the threshold for capital expenditures that require a certificate of need to more than $5 million and the threshold for equipment acquisitions that require a CON to more than $2 million. Additionally, these thresholds will be indexed to account for inflation. These amendments now await the South Carolina General Assembly to take action.
3 Tennessee Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
Depending on where you live, your environment can impact your mood and well-being, both positively and negatively. Someone living in a sunny beach town with access to plenty of food and health care will have drastically different experiences than someone living in a crime-heavy city with little to no access to the same programs.
Severe weather prep kits will be available for people with disabilities, elderly
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to Able South Carolina, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to sustain an injury or die during a disaster than people with no disabilities. To help change that, Able SC is partnering with the SC Department of Aging to provide...
SC Democratic Party requests investigation into Ellen Weaver; her legal team calls it a ‘publicity stunt.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) says they believe the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) “conspired to commit fraud” in order to allow Ellen Weaver to run for Superintendent of Education. “It’s a political stunt. So, my reaction was one of, frankly, kind of...
Inmates with contraband cellphones helped Mexican drug cartel smuggle meth in SC
Dozens of South Carolinians have been charged for their alleged role in a Mexican cartel's drug ring, including inmates at state prisons.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Georgia residents.
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Georgia residents because the fastest climbing inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
