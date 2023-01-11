Two arrested with guns at ECU

Two men were arrested two days apart with guns on East Carolina University’s campus.

Court documents show that on Jan. 8 Christian Michael Dunphy, 20, of 100 Roosevelt Blvd. 4311, Cherry Point, was arrested with a black Canik 9mm handgun with a flashlight.

An ECU Police spokesperson said that Dunphy is not a student at ECU. He was arrested after brandishing a handgun while riding in front of Cotten Hall. There were other occupants in the vehicle, which officers located at a restaurant. Dunphy was identified and arrested at that time. No injuries were reported.

Separate warrants show Jaylen Emanuel Jacobs, 19, of 412 Truitt St., Murfreesboro, was arrested on Jan. 7 with a 12-gauge Escort shotgun in the parking deck at ECU’s main campus, adjacent to the main campus student center.

The spokesperson said that Jacobs was found smoking marijuana in his car in the parking deck. The shotgun was in his back seat and loaded. He was a student at the time of his arrest.

The incidents are not related according to the spokesperson.

Both Dunphy and Jacobs were charged with possessing a gun on educational property. Neither are registered as detained at the Pitt County Detention Center. Both were placed under a $2,500 secured bond.

N.C. General Statutes state that it is unlawful, and in some circumstances a felony, to “possess or carry, whether openly or concealed, any gun, rifle, pistol or other firearm of any kind ... on educational property.”