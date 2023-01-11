Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
WRDW-TV
What Augusta ex-mayor says about latest news reports
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to news that Georgia Tech dropped him as a professor and that he tried to give himself access to his city email account after he left office. Citing ethics concerns and ongoing investigations, Georgia Tech has suspended a professorship for...
Military.com
Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens
A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
Georgia’s own Okefenokee Joe dies in Augusta at 90
GEORGIA (WJBF) – One of America’s most famous naturalists, “Okefenokee Joe” (also known as international country music performer Dick Flood), died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center in downtown Augusta. According to Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), Richard “Dick” Flood had turned 90 on Nov. 13 at his home near […]
wfxg.com
Mayor Pro Tempore Brandon Garrett plans to tackle lingering issues
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioner Brandon Garrett has been named Augusta's new Mayor Pro Tem. He will act in place of the Mayor should there be a need such as absence, or inability to serve. “I was really honored to be chosen by my peers," says Garrett. "I look forward...
WRDW-TV
Augusta lock and dam closed after strong storms in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Fire Department has announced that the Savannah River lock and dam is closed Friday morning due to hazardous river conditions. The agency also said the south ramp is closed. This comes after strong storms hit the CSRA Thursday.
WRDW-TV
Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining
This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
WRDW-TV
Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County. A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.
Georgia nuclear plant startup delayed due to vibrating pipe
ATLANTA (AP) — Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
WRDW-TV
Leaders work to determine future of ambulance service in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost a year of contract negotiations and two weeks since the agreement between Gold Cross and Augusta expired. City leaders are working to finalize a contract with Gold Cross to determine the future of the company’s services in the area. Augusta Commission...
wfxg.com
Local leaders share update on Bon Air Apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOX54 was first to report last year on the conditions at Summerville's Bon Air Apartments. This week, FOX54 spoke with some of the politicians who told us then they were demanding improvement. After Bon Air Apartments failed a HUD inspection, Congressman Rick Allen and Commissioner Catherine...
WRDW-TV
FAA system outage affects some flights at Augusta airport
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport suffered some minor effects from a computer outage that disrupted air service across the country Wednesday morning. Just before 7 a.m., nearly 1,200 U.S. flights were delayed due to a Federal Aviation Administration computer system. The FAA asked airlines to delay flights until 9 a.m.
WJBF.com
Warren County discover homes damaged after strong tornado
GMA Saturday – Weather. 3 Augusta colleges hold Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. …. Golden Harvest food bank expands facility to better serve …. New Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board members. Columbia County. New powers proposed for Augusta city administrator. As Augusta commissioners begin search for permanent city...
Proposed McDuffie County solar farm to go before commission
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Hundreds of short term jobs, a few permanent ones and lots of power may come through the western end of the CSRA and across the state. McDuffie County leaders are working to bring renewable energy to this part of Georgia. We spoke with McDuffie County Community Development’s Jason Smith about […]
wfxg.com
Hazardous river conditions shut down Augusta ramp, lock and dam
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Fire and EMA says the south ramp and lock and dam are closed. The agency says the closure comes as a result of hazardous river conditions. Download the FOX54 News Now app for updates on when the areas re-open.
WRDW-TV
Construction plans move forward for Junior Achievement center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McKnight Construction Co. based in Augusta has been selected as the construction manager for Junior Achievement’s planned Discovery Center of the CSRA. In partnership with the Columbia County School District and the Richmond County School System, Junior Achievement plans to open the center in fall...
WRDW-TV
Team to look for tornado paths in McDuffie, Columbia counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service is expected to conduct a storm survey Friday to determine whether the storm which caused several tornado warnings Thursday ever produced a tornado. Part of the survey includes areas in Columbia and McDuffie counties. A strong storm system moved through parts of...
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
wfxg.com
AU Health seeks local vendors, subcontractors for new Columbia County hospital
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health is asking for local subcontractors and vendors to help build its new hospital in Columbia County. The hospital says it will host an outreach event on January 25 at the Columbia County Exhibition Center from 4-6 p.m. AU's new hospital in Columbia...
wfxg.com
Former Augusta mayor Davis issues order to keep his office space, furniture, and supplies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The final executive order by former Augusta mayor Hardie Davis is causing some controversy within the city government. As his final executive order, Davis authorized all office space, furniture, furnishings, computer, office machines, and supplies he designated be allowed for him and his transition staff at no cost. Additionally, Davis authorized that his city email access remain active until Mar. 1, 2023. The order says these allowances are "to assure continuity in the execution of the laws and the conduct of the legislative and executive affairs of the City of Augusta government" during the transition from Davis to new mayor Garnett Johnson.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
Comments / 0