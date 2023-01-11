Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WVNews
Birth announcements
LANGFORD — A daughter, Adalinn James Langford, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, was born Jan. 4, 2023, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Delani Watson and Cameron Langford from Fairmont. Maternal grandparent is Lisa Watson, Shinnston. Paternal grandparents are Amanda Wright, Bridgeport, and Matthew Langford, Mount Clare. Great-grandparents are Wilma and the late Bill Chrastina, Shinnston, Mary and John Wright, Wilsonburg, and Crystal and the late Jim Langford, Nutter Fort.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Spaghetti benefit dinner for Chad McCloy, noon-5 p.m., Summit Park Fire Department, 249 Simpson St., Clarksburg. Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert, drink. $10 adults; $7 children. Basket raffles. 304-476-4140.
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Letitia Renea Alonso, 48, Bridgeport, and Ivy Riccole Paugh, 36, Bridgeport.
WVNews
Harrison County budget preparations already underway; administrator intends to begin meetings next month
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The beginning of the year marks the beginning of budgeting season for many West Virginia counties and municipalities. Fiscal year budgets are due to the state for approval by late March. A Harrison County official expects meetings on the county’s budget to begin in...
WVNews
Bridgeport's Summers, Fairmont Senior's Hamilton are Winner's Choice champs
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport’s Kamar Summers wasn’t afraid to show emotion after pinning Parkersburg South’s Brycen Arthur to win the heavyweight class at the Winner’s Choice Tournament at the Fairmont Senior Field House on Saturday night. “What’s going through my mind is just...
WVNews
West Virginia University mourns passing of dedicated alum and basketball standout Pete White
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As a promising basketball prospect in the 1950s, Pete White had his pick of colleges across the country and proudly chose West Virginia University. That pivotal decision defined much of his 89 years, sparking a passion for his alma mater reflected in his lasting legacy of service.
WVNews
Toland hits 5 3's as Huskies overwhelm Patriots
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At the beginning of the season, North Marion guard Olivia Toland didn’t feel her outside shooting was quite up to par. A performance like Saturday, however, shows that’s in the past.
WVNews
Fairmont State University set to resume classes on Tuesday
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University students will return to campus this week for the Spring 2023 semester, and Interim President Dr. Dianna Phillips is more than ready to begin what she believes will be a successful conclusion to the school year. Classes will resume on Tuesday,...
WVNews
4 fail to show for Harrison County arraignments; bench warrants issued
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Four defendants indicted last week in Harrison County didn’t appear Friday for arraignments, according to the Office of Chief Probation Officer Mike Burnside. Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell, presiding over his penultimate grand jury arraignment session, then issued bench warrants and revoked...
WVNews
Concord dominates boards, inside play to topple West Virginia Wesleyan men, 78-64
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Concord dominated the boards Wednesday night, using that advantage to score 21 second-change points on its way to a 78-64 win over West Virginia Wesleyan in Mountain East Conference men’s basketball action. Concord pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and had a 45-27 advantage overall as...
WVNews
EF 5 rifles a pass to the corner.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman’s mil…
WVNews
Huggins doesn’t go into great detail on Harrison’s departure from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Thursday afternoon, West Virginia made the surprising announcement that longtime men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison was departing the program, effective immediately. The next day, WVU head coach Bob Huggins opened his regularly-scheduled press conference with a statement about the Harrison situation.
WVNews
North Central West Virginia emergency response organizations tout success of drone response unit
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For more than five years, a number of agencies in North Central West Virginia have been pooling their resources to integrate the use of drones into emergency response. The drones have helped on a number of cases, including fires, missing persons and rescues. Harold...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/13/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins did not take any questions on the dismissal of assistant coach Larry Harrison, and also declined to address any interim plans for temporarily filling the gap. He did note that a "wide search" would take place for a permanent replacement. Welcome to...
WVNews
Beckman gets 100th career win as Bees edge Indians
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — In less than 20 seconds, East Fairmont coach James Beckman’s milestone victory went from possibility to reality. With the game tied at 55, after East Fairmont’s Kailee Haymond received a pass from Kenly Rogers near the top of the key. She dribbled to the right wing and close to half court, where she found Rogers on the left wing.
Comments / 0