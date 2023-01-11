ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
ETOnline.com

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More

If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry, Pajamas and More Gifts

Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day a month early, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
People

Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags

Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
ETOnline.com

The Zappos Winter Sale Is Too Good To Be Missed: Save Up to 70% On Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers

Here at ET, we'll take any excuse we can get to buy a new pair of shoes. Luckily for us, the Zappos Winter Sale is here with best-selling footwear up to 70% off. Now through Monday, January 23, you can save big on winter boots, slippers, and workout shoes from top brands such as Madewell, Steve Madden, adidas, UGG, Superga, Sam Edelman and so much more.
KHON2

4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
Footwear News

Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer Teri Bariquit Is Retiring After 37 Years at the Retailer

One of Nordstrom’s top women in power is stepping down. The Seattle-based retailer said today that company veteran and chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. The executive, who has been at Nordstrom for 37 years, will remain in her role until a successor is found. Nordstrom has initiated an internal and external search. “It has been a privilege to spend my career at Nordstrom and work alongside such a talented team – one with a relentless focus on providing customers with the most relevant and inspirational products from the world’s best brands,” Bariquit said in a statement. Bariquit wrote the first chapter of...
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2023? Execs from Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom & More Weigh In

Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...
TheDailyBeast

Lululemon Dropped a Chic Lunar New Year-inspired Athleisure Line This Week and Items Are Already Selling Out

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.The Daily Beast readers love Lululemon–maybe it’s the sporty yet stylish designs, the high-performance fit, or perhaps the way booties look fabulous in the brand’s leggings (... who knows? betting on the latter, though). Lululemon’s latest launch is Lunar New Year-inspired and, honestly, some of the prettiest releases to date from the brand.I favor the color red and love the bunny designs, so naturally, I think the looks are stunning. The deep red is universally flattering, with some pieces in a burgundy print. Favorite...
ETOnline.com

The Best Apple Deals To Shop In 2023: Save on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More

The New Year is a great time to find hot deals on Apple’s latest gadgets, to help with those New Year's resolutions, but you will need to hop on these savings now. While Apple doesn't hold its own sales, the place to shop for this year's best Apple deals is Amazon and Walmart. Whether you’re looking for a new Apple Watch or need to replace your old AirPods, we found discounts on Apple's latest tech, including its most popular products.

