A source tells PEOPLE that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors will likely return to the show and ABC is "just waiting for things to cool down" The relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is showing no signs of slowing down. A source tells PEOPLE the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors' relationship is "stronger than ever" in the weeks since news of their romance first broke. "They're just going along and doing their thing," the source revealed of the pair, who were taken off...

3 DAYS AGO