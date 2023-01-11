Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CUB SOCCER FALLS TO MADISONVILLE 1-0 AT BRENHAM TOURNAMENT
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team dropped their opener in the Brenham Tournament 1-0 to Madisonville yesterday (Thursday). Brenham (4-3) now faces Giddings this (Friday) morning at 10am in a Loser's Bracket game. Giddings is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Lago Vista. Lago Vista faces Madison in a Winner's...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES CLINCH BLUEBONNET DISTRICT BOWLING TITLE
At Rose Bowl Lanes on Wednesday, the Brenham Cubette bowling team defeated Burton 14-1 to clinch their second straight Bluebonnet District Title. Senior Leah Hardy led all bowlers with games of 158 and 155. Hardy is also the current medalist for the Bluebonnet District with the highest average of all bowlers.
kwhi.com
BUCCANEER MEN GET 70-68 ROAD WIN OVER NAVARRO
With less than 30 seconds to play, Elijah Elliott made it his mission to secure a Region XIV victory for the Blinn men's basketball team. The sophomore guard scored on a driving layup to put his team ahead by one, secured a steal on Navarro College's final offensive possession, and drew a foul with 0.3 seconds remaining before hitting a free throw to seal a 70-68 victory over Navarro College on Wednesday in Corsicana, Texas.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB SOCCER HOSTS BRENHAM TOURNAMENT THIS WEEKEND
The Brenham Cub Soccer Team is hosting the Brenham Tournament at Hohlt Park. The tournament starts today (Thursday) and runs through Saturday on Rankin Field. All comments are moderated. We will not approve comments that:. • attack another poster or person. • demean public servants. • are political. • use...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB BASEBALL ALUMNI BANQUET SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 4
The 2023 Brenham Cub Baseball Alumni Association Banquet is coming up on Saturday, February 4, at the Fireman’s Training Center. The doors will open at 5pm, with the banquet to begin around 5:45pm. This year, they are honoring the 2011 Brenham Cub Baseball Team, which reached the State Semifinals....
kwhi.com
#5 BUCCANEER WOMEN DOMINATE LSU-EUNICE 89-29
The fifth-ranked Blinn College women's basketball team raced out to a 19-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to an 89-29 non-conference victory over Louisiana State University-Eunice on Wednesday at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (14-1) – winners of five in a...
kwhi.com
133RD BRENHAM MAIFEST SERENADE SUNDAY
The royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest will be announced tomorrow (Sunday) at the annual Maifest Serenade. The Serenade begins at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bobbie M. Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park. It will reveal this year’s Junior and Senior Maifest courts, as well as their themes and some of the activities planned for Maifest weekend.
KBTX.com
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.
Belton, Texas Apartment Complex Angering Resident For Lack Of Fixes
Central Texas is always expanding day by day. With new citizens moving to the area, they have to find a place to stay in the area. With this growth, more living spaces are built in addition to the current living areas. But with people coming and going in every area...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station businesses withstand a lack of students over winter break
Cody Whitten has closed his restaurant, J. Cody’s, between Christmas and New Year’s for 17 years now, and he said he’s not the only restaurant owner in Bryan-College Station to do it. “It’s tough,” said Whitten, who also owns the restaurant Gate 12 in College Station. “The...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
pvamu.edu
The Black Foxes Shine as the Only HBCU Dance Team Featured at TDEA
Texas Dance Educators’ Association (TDEA) is a yearly event bringing together elementary, middle and high school dance educators from across Texas to Houston for its annual conference. The conference also hosts the annual Texas All-State Dance Team. This was the 2nd year Black Foxes Director, Mrs. Shawn Zachery and...
KBTX.com
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
kwhi.com
‘UPTOWN SWIRL’ SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM; FEW TICKETS REMAIN
Downtown Brenham is ready for tomorrow’s (Saturday) 11th Annual “Uptown Swirl”. Thirty-six businesses and locations will offer all kinds of wines to visitors and shoppers from 3 to 7 p.m. Main Street Brenham Manager Monique Breaux says the winter wine walk will have something for all wine...
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
fox44news.com
Body found on top of train in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Texas A&M bolsters support staff with former FCS position coach
New Texas A&M offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is bolstering the Aggies' offensive staff by hiring Miles Fishback as an offensive analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday. Fishback spent 2022 as the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Morehead State. Prior to that, Fishback was a graduate assistant on...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO CONSIDER 2023-24 CALENDAR, EVALUATE SUPT.
Consideration of next year’s school calendar and the annual evaluation of the superintendent will lead Tuesday’s agenda for the Brenham School Board. Trustees will adopt Brenham ISD’s instructional calendar for the 2023-24 school year. Families were given the opportunity to choose their preferred option for when school lets out for the winter break, and their input will be reviewed by the board.
Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas
BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
kwhi.com
TEXAS LEADERSHIP SUMMIT RETURNING TO BRENHAM
On the heels of their inaugural gathering back in October, the Texas Leadership Summit will be returning to Brenham for another event next week. The Texas Leadership Summit is holding their first event of 2023 on Saturday, January 21, from 9am-4pm at the Barnhill Center. This is the first of...
