BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations. It took place at the Lincoln Recreation Center from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. It invited those 14 and older to help pick up trash around the recreation center and the surrounding area.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO