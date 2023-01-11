ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
ETOnline.com

Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90

Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
ETOnline.com

Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
ETOnline.com

The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
People

Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of Skilled Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer

PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary film, which will screen at Sundance at 3M's private VIP event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, who is a proud supporter of skilled trade workers Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host a private first screening of the documentary film Skilled. Ahead of 3M's VIP event later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers. "I'm honored to host our first screening of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother...
ETOnline.com

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Hire Lawyers Amid Ongoing ABC Investigation, Have Not Been 'Terminated,' Source Says

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have not been terminated as GMA3 co-anchors, but a source tells ET that their future at the network certainly hangs in the balance. According to the source, while Robach and Holmes are still employed at ABC, both have hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." As ABC News president Kim Godwin has previously said, Robach and Holmes "haven't violated any company guidelines."
E! News

Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...

