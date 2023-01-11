Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Inside Austin Butler's Transformation Into Elvis -- and How Ex Vanessa Hudgens Might Have Played a Huge Part
Austin Butler's incredible Elvis journey may have gotten started thanks to his ex. The 31-year-old actor dated Vanessa Hudgens for more than eight years, and the High School Musical star was one of the first people to suggest that her then-beau should portray The King. Vanessa's role in Austin's massive...
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
Steve Harvey Says Daughter Lori Is 'in a Really Good Place' After Michael B. Jordan Split
Steve Harvey is giving an update on his daughter. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the 65-year-old TV host shared how his daughter, Lori Harvey, is doing following her June breakup from Michael B. Jordan. "I've got to be careful how I answer this," Steve said when asked...
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
‘Married at First Sight’: Clint Says He’s Slept With 65 Different Partners, and Viewers Aren’t Impressed
After Clint revealed his total number of sexual partners in a recent episode of 'Married at First Sight,' some viewers said he should have kept that info to himself.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard 'Headbutted' Millie Bobby Brown During First On-Screen Kiss
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard is opening up about his first onscreen kiss with Millie Bobby Brown, and it's safe to say, the moment was anything but romantic. In a teaser for Wolfhard's upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wolfhard got candid about the kiss, which Brown called "lousy" during a Vanity Fair interview in November.
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Talks Empowering Workouts After Kody Separation
Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown is focusing on herself and getting stronger in the new year. The 53-year-old TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off part of her impressive workout routine. In one clip, the mother of six is seen lifting heavy weights on her back, squatting low...
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
Vivica A. Fox Is 'Honored' to Host First Screening of Skilled Documentary at Sundance: See the Trailer
PEOPLE got an exclusive sneak peek of the documentary film, which will screen at Sundance at 3M's private VIP event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, who is a proud supporter of skilled trade workers Vivica Fox is heading to Sundance to host a private first screening of the documentary film Skilled. Ahead of 3M's VIP event later this month, the actress tells PEOPLE of her family tie to skilled trade workers. "I'm honored to host our first screening of Skilled," Fox, 58, says. "I have my own personal connections to those who work in the trades, as my oldest brother...
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Hire Lawyers Amid Ongoing ABC Investigation, Have Not Been 'Terminated,' Source Says
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have not been terminated as GMA3 co-anchors, but a source tells ET that their future at the network certainly hangs in the balance. According to the source, while Robach and Holmes are still employed at ABC, both have hired lawyers "because there is an ongoing investigation and that's what you do when that happens." As ABC News president Kim Godwin has previously said, Robach and Holmes "haven't violated any company guidelines."
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford
Watch: Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell. Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!. The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14. A day earlier, the actress attended...
Florence Pugh Reflects on Why Her Relationship With Zach Braff Was Criticized
Florence Pugh is speaking her piece. As the new cover star of Vogue's Winter 2023 issue, the Don't Worry Darling actress shares rare words about her relationship with 47-year-old ex-boyfriend Zach Braff, and why it drew such strong reaction from the public. "We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just...
