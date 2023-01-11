Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence as questionable
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice for several weeks due to a toe injury, but hasn’t missed any playing time because of it. Just as Jacksonville did for the de-facto AFC South championship game against the Titans last week, the Jaguars have listed Lawrence as questionable for Saturday night’s playoff matchup against the Chargers.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Deshaun Watson trade impact. About Baker Mayfield & Jim Schwartz – Terry Pluto’s Cleveland Browns Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook the first weekend without football for Cleveland:. 1. From the moment the Browns made the shocking trade for Deshaun Watson, they were in big trouble for the 2022 season. A team with a strong culture and coaching staff possibly could have overcome it. At least, they could have delivered something like a 9-8 record instead of 7-10.
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Purdy taking 49ers star Warner's playoff advice to heart
SANTA CLARA — Fred Warner gave Brock Purdy valuable advice as the 49ers rookie quarterback heads into uncharted territory -- preparing for his first NFL playoff appearance. The team captain and “quarterback” of the defense spoke to the team Tuesday. Much of what he said resonated with Purdy as the rookie prepares to lead his team towards its ultimate goal -- a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to play in Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Sports
How Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' chances
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend. Over the course of his 13 seasons as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll has never been one to wear hats. His preference, he has said in the past. But when Carroll...
Vikings-Giants Wild Card Preview: Opponent Q&A on Xavier McKinney, WRs, More
We checked in with Giants Country's Patricia Traina for her insight on Sunday's big game.
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
Joe Burrow's confidence tops NFL quotes of the week
Joe Burrow knows the Bengals' championship window, Jalen Hurts pumps up his team, Aaron Rodgers has a decision to make, Pete Carroll respects his opponent, and the Colts really want to draft a QB.
NBC Sports
Here's all the ways Purdy made 49ers, NFL history in playoff win
Brock Purdy showed the moment wasn't too big for him in his first NFL playoff game. The 49ers rookie quarterback's performance in Saturday's 41-23 NFC wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks allowed him to join some elite company. He completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for another score, making him the first rookie QB in NFL history to score four total TDs in a playoff game.
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
NBC Sports
Report: Kevin Warren leaving Big Ten to become Bears’ President and CEO
One of the most influential executives in college sports is leaving his job to run the Bears’ front office. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next President and CEO of the Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Warren is a major power player...
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence hits Zay Jones for TD, Jaguars down 30-20
The Jaguars took their time getting going on Saturday night, but they’ve found their footing in the second half. Wide receiver Zay Jones reeled in a 39-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to cut the Chargers’ lead to 30-20 with under a minute left to play in the third quarter. Lawrence threw incomplete to Jones in the back of the end zone on the two-point conversion, so they remain 10 points down as the game moves into the fourth quarter.
NBC Sports
LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks
Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
NBC Sports
NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances
The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall
The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who immediately dive into the process of evaluating and re-evaluating athletic talent along with their respective front office capabilities as soon as the final seconds tick on Week 18's play.
NBC Sports
Purdy, 49ers give Twitter plenty to celebrate after Seahawks win
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling into the divisional round with a convincing 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks at home. While the Seahawks certainly had plenty to be proud of this season, having exceeded everyone's preseason expectations, Saturday afternoon was all about the 49ers. Specifically, quarterback Brock Purdy. Since...
