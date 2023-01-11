ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Casey White files motion to continue first of two murder trials

By Jess Grotjahn
CBS 42
 3 days ago

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Attorneys for Casey White this morning asked a Lauderdale County judge to delay his scheduled April trial in the death of Vicky White.

White’s attorneys told the court they have been preparing for six months for his capital murder trial in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway, expecting that case to be heard first.

Police seek info after Priceville woman doused in gasoline, set on fire

In a court filing, White’s attorneys say they believe it will take months to adequately prepare for the felony murder trial in the death of Vicky White, which is currently set for April 17.

White’s escape from the Lauderdale County Jail came with jailer Vicky White’s assistance. They were the subject of an 11-day manhunt before being spotted in Indiana. Vicky White died as law enforcement closed in on the vehicle she and Casey White were driving.

Indiana officials said she died by suicide. Prosecutors in Lauderdale County charged Casey White with felony murder in that case, arguing her death was the result of Casey White’s ongoing crime of escaping from custody.

White was scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. scheduling conference today, but late this morning Circuit Judge Ben Graves canceled the hearing. In a new order, the judge set a Feb. 16 hearing on the defense request. And, he said he will hear the Vicky White murder case first, before the Ridgeway capital murder case.

Prosecutors have said they will not seek the death penalty for capital murder in the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. That trial is currently set for June 12, 2023.

CBS 42

