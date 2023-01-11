Read full article on original website
Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law
Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge. The New Hampshire Legislature had passed a law in 2021 barring public school teachers from advocating for certain positions around race, gender, […] The post Teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
Addison Independent
Lincoln DRB chair resigns over comments he made
LINCOLN — Lincoln resident Brian Frazier resigned from his position as chair of the town’s development review board on Friday. It followed a Monday request made to the selectboard by Burlington attorney Claudine Safar that Frazier step down due to comments he made at a Jan. 4 development review board (DRB) meeting.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
manchesterinklink.com
ACLU gives city 24-hours to call off January 17 eviction at encampment, calls process ‘rushed’ and inadequate
MANCHESTER, NH – The city on Thursday was put on notice by the ACLU that its “vacate order” for the homeless encampment issued Monday was a “rushed” decision that raises legal concerns with the civil liberties organization, perpetuates the practice of “chasing” the homeless from location to location, and should not be carried out on the Jan. 17 deadline.
WMUR.com
Utility pole fire might be affecting 911 services in Lebanon, New Hampshire
LEBANON, N.H. — A utility pole fire Friday could have an impact on 911 services in the Lebanon area, officials said. The pole fire occurred on Bank Street Friday morning, leading to various utility outages. Officials said anyone with an emergency who cannot call 911 should call Lebanon Dispatch...
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
WCAX
Rutland School Board agrees to ‘Rutland’ name for new mascot
Trial begins for Quebec man connected to kidnapping case of Moriah couple. A trial is underway in the kidnapping of an elderly couple from Moriah, New York. The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that.
WMUR.com
Manchester, Concord, Hampstead identified as locations for new Youth Services Center
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord facing a hard deadline to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in March are working to extend the deadline while coming up with a new, alternative facility. The Youth Services Center, New Hampshire's youth detention facility, is slated to close, but no replacement...
WCAX
Former copper mine to host archaeological dig
VERSHIRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. At its height, the Ely Copper Mine employed nearly 800 people, with the small town or Vershire’s population reaching nearly 2,000....
newportdispatch.com
Claremont, NH man arrested for out-of-state armed robbery
CLAREMONT — A Claremont, New Hampshire, man was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday. Tyler Lewis Martzolf was taken into custody in Eden, North Carolina, and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The robbery took place at Gills Corner on South Hamilton Road on January...
Brattleboro’s math problem: 250 people without shelter, 234 beds
“Even as the number of shelter beds and motel rooms has increased, the need for these opportunities has grown at a faster rate,” one local human service worker said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Brattleboro’s math problem: 250 people without shelter, 234 beds.
NHPR
NH has spent years trying to prevent police from killing people in mental distress, but advocates say gaps remain
The two police officers who responded to the home of 17-year old Mischa Fay on New Year’s Day had met him before. Police logs show both officers had been to the boy’s Gilford home in prior months, responding to a series of mental health distress calls placed by his parents.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 24-year-old man from Bennington was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 96 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone while conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near the Shaftsbury pull-off at around 6:30 p.m. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after crash in Topsham
TOPSHAM — A 50-year-old man from Bradford was cited following a crash in Topsham yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Topsham Corinth Road at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the vehicle had come to an uncontrolled rest approximately 50 feet off of the road and the driver was no longer on the scene when they arrived.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash on Vermont Route 9 in Woodford
WOODFORD — A 33-year-old man from Bennington was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Woodford on Wednesday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 9, in the rock cuts, at around 6:15 a.m. According to the report, Richard Jones was traveling east when he lost control of the...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for vandals in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
newportdispatch.com
Westminster man sentenced to 5 years in prison
WESTMINSTER — Daniel King, 41, of Westminster, was sentenced yesterday to serve 66 months in prison for conspiring to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery. Chief United States District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford ordered King’s sentence to begin yesterday and ordered King to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his incarceration.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
