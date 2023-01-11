FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...

