Frisco, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nick Reynolds

Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park Announcement

In 1990, Frisco had a population of 6,517. That ranked 3,399 in the US at the time. Now Frisco will be the future home to a Universal Park Studios theme park. The announcement is the latest development for the burgeoning Texan city that continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the country. The park will sit on close to one-hundred acres and have an on-site 300-room hotel.
FRISCO, TX
Southlake Style

Spring Festival Returns To Southlake

The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
socialwhirl.com

Ray Washburne Spoke to a Sold-Out Crowd at the Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon

(Featured photo: Burton Rhodes, President, Preservation Park Cities and Heirloom Sponsor; Tish Key and Alisa Sell, Luncheon Chairs; Ray Washburne, President, Highland Park Village, Legacy Sponsor and featured speaker.)**. Legacy Sponsor Highland Park Village | D Home Media Sponsor. Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Meet the Texas-born actress who helped bring 2023 horror icon M3GAN to life

SAN ANTONIO — Jenna Davis is a born entertainer. But as the 18-year-old YouTube personality has come to discover for herself while racking up millions of YouTube views, entertaining means something else entirely in the age of the internet. The Plano native’s Gen-Z know-how to build a huge following...
PLANO, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut

A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location

Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
FRISCO, TX
Steven Doyle

Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure

Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market

FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
FRISCO, TX
fwtx.com

Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location

The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
FORT WORTH, TX
Steven Doyle

A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path

Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway

Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
PLANO, TX

