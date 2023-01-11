Read full article on original website
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park Announcement
In 1990, Frisco had a population of 6,517. That ranked 3,399 in the US at the time. Now Frisco will be the future home to a Universal Park Studios theme park. The announcement is the latest development for the burgeoning Texan city that continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the country. The park will sit on close to one-hundred acres and have an on-site 300-room hotel.
CandysDirt.com
Find Next-Level Luxury in Frisco With an Owner’s Suite You’ll Fall in Love With
Ask anyone what they know about real estate, and no doubt the phrase ‘Location, Location, Location’ will be uttered. It’s a part of our cultural lexicon whether you’re in the industry or not. And for 3 Armstrong Drive, the location and luxury estate are as perfect as it gets.
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
starlocalmedia.com
'Why Frisco?' Page Thompson of Universal Parks and Resorts has an answer
Universal Parks and Resorts today announced plans to bring a new-concept kid-focused theme park to Frisco. Page Thompson, president of new ventures with Universal Parks and Resorts answers the question, "Why Frisco?"
Southlake Style
Spring Festival Returns To Southlake
The Spring Festival is back for its second annual event in Southlake. Last year, the city of Southlake organized its first-ever Spring Festival to recognize the beginning of the Lunar New Year and pay tribute to East Asian cultures and traditions. This year’s festival will be just as grand, with all of the food, fanfare and family-friendly activities you’d come to expect.
socialwhirl.com
Ray Washburne Spoke to a Sold-Out Crowd at the Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon
(Featured photo: Burton Rhodes, President, Preservation Park Cities and Heirloom Sponsor; Tish Key and Alisa Sell, Luncheon Chairs; Ray Washburne, President, Highland Park Village, Legacy Sponsor and featured speaker.)**. Legacy Sponsor Highland Park Village | D Home Media Sponsor. Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa...
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
KENS 5
Meet the Texas-born actress who helped bring 2023 horror icon M3GAN to life
SAN ANTONIO — Jenna Davis is a born entertainer. But as the 18-year-old YouTube personality has come to discover for herself while racking up millions of YouTube views, entertaining means something else entirely in the age of the internet. The Plano native’s Gen-Z know-how to build a huge following...
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
dallasexpress.com
Portillo’s Opens First Texas Location
Portillo’s, a Chicago-based fast food hot dog restaurant, has finally made its way to North Dallas. This will be the first Portillo’s in the Lone Star State. The grand opening of the 7,900-square-foot restaurant grand will be on Wednesday, January 18. It will be located in The Colony at 4560 Destination Drive and will feature a double drive-thru and be able to seat over 260 customers. The location’s decor will incorporate elements from the surrounding community.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
As more growth comes to Frisco, an 'old timer' is loving the new faces and places
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Frisco, it would seem that economic growth is contagious – from new home communities to corporate headquarters and now entertainment options – the only question now seems to be, what's coming next?And proud 'old timer' Armando Baleerramos has been there for it all – when the darling of Collin County development was just farmland."I grew up in the fields, chopping cotton, picking cotton, I did it all," recalls Baleerramos, who says his family moved to the area from Indiana in search of farmwork when he was 9-months-old – and he never left."I been in that...
Dim Sum in Dallas Can be an Exciting Adventure
Steamer carts buzzing tables filled with steamed, baked, fried and sauteed treasures that are tiny packages of light bites meant to be shared. Dim Sum is whimsical power brunch that when coupled with hot tea makes for an extremely special touch with culture and civility that feeds our bodies, souls and curiosity.
Proposed theme park a boon for Frisco's already strong housing market
FRISCO, Texas — There is a cause-and-effect relationship to just about everything. What may be happening in the growing city of Frisco is no different. Wednesday's announcement of a possible Universal Studios theme park in Frisco has some major implications on a local economy that's already humming. "This is...
Dallas Zoo under code blue after clouded leopard goes missing
The zoo is under what they call a Code Blue, which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat." Dallas police are on scene helping in the search.
Dallas-based Southwest offering select flights for as low as $49 one-way
What do you have planned for the new year? Maybe you should use the new year to travel more?
fwtx.com
Sausage Shoppe Continues Its Three-Decade Run in New Location
The east side of Fort Worth is now home to one of Fort Worth’s longest-running barbecue joints. Sausage Shoppe, which has been in business for nearly three decades, has moved into a new location at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road. Local barbecue aficionados should recognize that address: The tiny brick...
A Taste of Dallas BBQ Off the Beaten Path
Barbecue varies so much across the face of our country and has regional styles spanning from Memphis to the Carolinas, but nothing quite satisfies like the Texas brand of BBQ with haunches of brisket, pork and beef ribs and more that brings out the chef in every man who wields a backyard fire.
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
