Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
6 adults, 1 child displaced after 6 apartment units damaged in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Six Fayetteville apartment units were damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports. The damage has displaced six adults and a child. The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road at...
cbs17
Fayetteville activates white flag shelter for freezing temperatures
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville will open a white flag shelter Saturday night due to freezing temperatures. The Fayetteville Police Department said that due to the below-freezing temperatures in the area, the Salvation Army said that Saturday evening would be a “White Flag Status.”. If...
‘Making a lot of people angry’: Mini-fridges banned, space-heater restrictions coming to Durham classrooms
This week, Durham Public Schools said teachers have until Feb. 1 to remove any non-commercial appliances from classrooms.
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
cbs17
Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
Durham Public Schools banning non-commercial kitchen appliances from classrooms
DURHAM, N.C. — A new policy in Durham Public Schools means teachers can no longer have mini-fridges, microwaves and toasters in their classrooms. The new policy is set to take effect on Feb. 1. “We are expending so much energy,” said Easley Elementary teacher Mike Richwalder. “We need that...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Selma home under renovation engulfed in flames
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department. The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
cbs17
NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
cbs17
Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town, it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” said officer Ciarra King, a recruiter for the Fayetteville Police Department.
cbs17
Raleigh police patrol vehicle hit in crash, officer taken to hospital, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one of their patrol vehicles was hit in a crash late Friday night. At about 11:09 p.m., the police department said one of their officers was responding to a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street. While the officer...
Raleigh has ‘disturbing’ trend of more kids getting a hold of guns, police say
Lassiter says children are largely getting guns from two places: their own homes and stealing them from cars.
cbs17
Why is ‘local landmark’ 8ft gorilla in Wake Forest up for auction?
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — People who live in or frequently travel through Wake Forest may be familiar with the giant gorilla sitting off of South Main St. The eight-foot gorilla stands outside of Hoy Auction, an auction house in the town, holding his hand out so people can sit in it for pictures.
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
State offers $25,000 reward for info about fatal stabbing of Apex man in Atlantic Beach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the fatal stabbing of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach. Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Randall Joseph Miller nearly five months ago.
cbs17
City of Durham takes almost 3 hours to contain 8,550-gallon sewer spill
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham water officials contained a sewer spill on Friday afternoon. On Friday morning, Durham Department Water Management staff were notified of a manhole overflowing at 9:49 a.m. at 1900 Birmingham Avenue, near North Duke Street. Officials said about 8,550 gallons of untreated wastewater went into...
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
WRAL
No running water, broken elevator among problems at Granville Towers East
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Granville East Towers at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill are dealing with maintenance issues. According to students who reside in the nine-story dorm, which is owned by UNC, the building has been without running water for days at a time and no elevator access for three weeks.
cbs17
2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
Comments / 0