Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Fayetteville activates white flag shelter for freezing temperatures

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville will open a white flag shelter Saturday night due to freezing temperatures. The Fayetteville Police Department said that due to the below-freezing temperatures in the area, the Salvation Army said that Saturday evening would be a “White Flag Status.”. If...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
ERWIN, NC
cbs17

Outdoor Wake Forest fire spreads, damages home, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home is damaged after a fire erupted on Thursday, according to the Wake Forest Fire Department. On Thursday afternoon, the Wake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire in the 800 block of Stackhurst Way. While in route, Raleigh...
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

PHOTOS: Selma home under renovation engulfed in flames

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department. The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

NCDOT urges drivers to be patient for solution to bumpy I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches. Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville police host applicant orientation to fill vacancies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is facing staffing shortages as officers retire and others move to better paying jobs. “Being that this is a military town, it is a struggle finding people to stay here long term,” said officer Ciarra King, a recruiter for the Fayetteville Police Department.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

City of Durham takes almost 3 hours to contain 8,550-gallon sewer spill

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham water officials contained a sewer spill on Friday afternoon. On Friday morning, Durham Department Water Management staff were notified of a manhole overflowing at 9:49 a.m. at 1900 Birmingham Avenue, near North Duke Street. Officials said about 8,550 gallons of untreated wastewater went into...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Town Manager Fired

SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
SELMA, NC
cbs17

2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

