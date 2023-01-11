SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A home in Selma was engulfed in flames on Friday, according to the Selma Fire Department. The older home on Railroad Street was under renovation at the time of the fire. Selma’s Engine 11 responded and found the home billowing out heavy smoke. Fire officials said crews entered the home and found fire in the walls and ceilings on the second floor sending it outward.

SELMA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO