Siesta Key, FL

fox13news.com

Siesta Key incorporation efforts renewed

Save Siesta Key is one step closer toward incorporating their island community. The Sarasota County Legislative Delegation voted 3 to 1 Thursday afternoon to bring a bill forward to the Florida Legislature.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Fate Smiles on Siesta Key Visionaries

Sometimes what you need to move a policy forward is just a different set of ears. A year ago, residents of Siesta Key saw a push to incorporate as a city basically killed by a philosophical split in the Sarasota County Legislative Delegation. But a local bill this week passed on a 3-1 vote, the first major step in putting the matter to a vote in November 2024.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program. Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families. Police decided to create the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up. That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jane Castor lands bipartisan list of endorsers for re-election campaign

'Together, we have made great progress in our city and I am committed to continuing to work hard for the people of Tampa.'. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday rolled out a sweeping list of endorsements from 20 current or former elected officials and community leaders. The bipartisan list of...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s culture attracts new onboarding startup

The founder of a St. Petersburg-based startup believes onboarding employees should consist of more than just filling out paperwork and watching videos; he also recognizes the value of community. So, Erik Silk recently launched Welcomary, a software-as-a-service platform designed to make new hires feel more comfortable and confident in their...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

