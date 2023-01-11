Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Siesta Key incorporation efforts renewed
Save Siesta Key is one step closer toward incorporating their island community. The Sarasota County Legislative Delegation voted 3 to 1 Thursday afternoon to bring a bill forward to the Florida Legislature.
srqmagazine.com
Fate Smiles on Siesta Key Visionaries
Sometimes what you need to move a policy forward is just a different set of ears. A year ago, residents of Siesta Key saw a push to incorporate as a city basically killed by a philosophical split in the Sarasota County Legislative Delegation. But a local bill this week passed on a 3-1 vote, the first major step in putting the matter to a vote in November 2024.
usf.edu
Demonstrators voice their opposition to DeSantis' moves to transform New College
Protestors gathered in Sarasota on Thursday to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent selection of six conservatives to join the board of trustees at New College of Florida. Students, parents and alumni joined others to protest outside Thursday's meeting of Sarasota County's legislative delegation. Their aim was to let local lawmakers...
fox13news.com
Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program. Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families. Police decided to create the...
Bay News 9
Manatee County commissioners discuss possible fate of confederate monument
TAMPA, Fla. — Manatee County commissioners may soon decide whether to restore and reinstall a confederate monument that stood in downtown Bradenton for decades. The monument, which was built in 1924, was taken down and put into storage in 2017. Now some Manatee County commissioners say they want to...
fox13news.com
Y.E.S. program aims to help Sarasota youth in need
The goal of the Y.E.S. program to bring different groups together to help youth in need under one umbrella. It's a diversion program that seeks to put them on a positive and productive path.
Mysuncoast.com
Mam’selles raise funds to support Manatee County girls
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A dollar or two spent at a garage sale may not sound like something that amounts to much, but every purchase adds up. That’s what’s kept the Mam’selles returning to host their garage sale at Trinity United Methodist Church year after year. The Mam’selles is an all-girl nonprofit where high schoolers worked to serve their community.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County schools sees slight decline in graduation rate
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Graduation rates for Sarasota County Schools saw a slight decline from the previous year. The Florida Department of Education reported today that the graduation rate for Sarasota County Schools for the 2021-22 school year was 88.9 percent. The district remained well above the state graduation rate of 87.3 percent; the state graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over last year.
Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Jane Castor lands bipartisan list of endorsers for re-election campaign
'Together, we have made great progress in our city and I am committed to continuing to work hard for the people of Tampa.'. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday rolled out a sweeping list of endorsements from 20 current or former elected officials and community leaders. The bipartisan list of...
Great Escapes: Our guide to Sarasota, Florida
Planning a getaway? Check out Sarasota, Florida, a vibrant beach town with a rich history and world-class art and food.
Mysuncoast.com
County provides update on Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has provided an update on its construction project for the new pedestrian bridge over Phillippi Creek. The Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge Project includes construction of an eight inch wide bridge in the Pinecraft Community. Pile driving operations have recently been completed. The work is in...
fox13news.com
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
Marconews.com
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
fox13news.com
International dental program hopes to help fill void in underserved communties
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Dentists from other countries usually have to go back to school in order to practice in the U.S. A local university is putting international dentists on the fast track in hopes of filling a shortage and helping underserved communities. Alesia Rockwell and Aref Alnaib are fine-tuning their...
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
Port Charlotte deputy impacting community by offering aid, kindness to homeless
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Charlotte County helped save a couple from themselves. They were homeless and addicted to drugs. However, because of his constant attempts to help them, they finally made it to rehab and started their lives fresh. Deputy Louis Henyezz has been with the...
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
Cape Coral homeowner looking to get rid of house boat on dock
A Cape Coral man has been stuck living with a house boat on his dock since Hurricane Ian. A situation that is becoming more desperate by the day.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s culture attracts new onboarding startup
The founder of a St. Petersburg-based startup believes onboarding employees should consist of more than just filling out paperwork and watching videos; he also recognizes the value of community. So, Erik Silk recently launched Welcomary, a software-as-a-service platform designed to make new hires feel more comfortable and confident in their...
