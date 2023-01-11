Read full article on original website
salinasvalleytribune.com
Letter to the Editor | Greenfield Coat Drive a Big Success
The sixth annual Greenfield Coat Drive to help the homeless was a big success. More than 200 new and gently used coats and sweaters were donated. A very big “Thank You” to Jose at the Science Center. I would never be able to have the coat drive without all of his help. I would also like to thank Higher Level, Greenfield Fire Department and City Hall for having collection containers at their locations.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Funny Papers Again Column | ‘If It Keeps on Rainin’, the Levee’s Gonna Break’
Many of you, or some of you, or heck maybe none of you will, recognize the title of today’s column as the opening lyrics of the song “The Levee’s Gonna Break” made popular by Led Zeppelin in 1971 (actually it is a re-working of a 1929 song by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie about the great 1927 Mississippi River Flood; the re-work was done by Robert Allen Zimmerman of Hibbing, Minn., whom we know as Bob Dylan…but I digress).
salinasvalleytribune.com
Ribbon cutting to celebrate opening of Gonzales Medical Clinic
GONZALES — A ribbon cutting will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Gonzales Medical Clinic. The event will take place at the new clinic, located at 133 Fourth St. There will be food, music and a performance by the Aztec dancers to celebrate the opening.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Monterey County broadband speed survey ends Friday
MONTEREY COUNTY — Monterey County residents can report their internet speed to improve the broadband service map and help support future broadband investment. The County of Monterey Broadband Speed Campaign is asking all residents to tell the County about their internet speed at home, work or wherever they connect. Residents can check connectivity and service using a new Broadband Map consumer mapping tool.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Gonzales police respond to fatal shooting
GONZALES — Gonzales Police Department responded to a fatal shooting in the 300 block of Angus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 12. Officers arrived on scene around 3 p.m. to find an unconscious man laying on the roadway who appeared to have been shot. The man, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
