The sixth annual Greenfield Coat Drive to help the homeless was a big success. More than 200 new and gently used coats and sweaters were donated. A very big “Thank You” to Jose at the Science Center. I would never be able to have the coat drive without all of his help. I would also like to thank Higher Level, Greenfield Fire Department and City Hall for having collection containers at their locations.

GREENFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO