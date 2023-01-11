ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Rain and snow continue in Sacramento and Tahoe. What are the latest precipitation totals?

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGmT1_0kBVBMne00

Light showers kicked off Wednesday morning and have continued throughout the day. The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast predicts light showers into the evening. Then Thursday, after 14 consecutive days of rain, predictions of partly sunny skies are underway.

Here are the latest rain and snow totals:

Sacramento rain totals

In the last 10 days, Sacramento has received roughly 4.7 inches of rain and counting, well above its 3.87 January monthly normal. Over the past 14 days of consecutive rain, the city has received more than 8 inches .

Here are rain totals for the region in the last 24 hour as of 1:36 p.m., according to the National Weather Service .

  • Sacramento: 0.07 inches
  • Sacramento International Airport: 0.11 inches
  • Morrison Creek: 0.07 inches
  • Arcade Creek: 0.12 inches
  • Rancho Cordova:0.12 inches
  • Sacramento Mather Airport: 0.05 inches
  • Fair Oaks: 0.06 inches
  • El Dorado Hills: 0.16 inches
  • Citrus Heights: 0.07 inches

Though the Sacramento region is expecting to get a break Thursday from the rainy weather it’s been experiencing, Friday it may return , with a 70% chance of showers, according to the seven-day forecast.

Sierra snow totals

The Sierra averaged another 1 to 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a weather service meteorologist. Chain controls are still in place as moderate snow continues to fall throughout the Sierra.

The UC Berkley Central Sierra Snow Lab, near Donner Pass, received 1.82 feet of snow as of 8:25 a.m. Wednesday. The lab has measured more than 6 feet of snow in the last week.

Below are more totals throughout the Sierra in the past 24-hour period:

  • Bear Valley: 1.91 feet of snow as of 5 a.m.
  • Kirkwood: 1.58 feet of snow as of 6 a.m.
  • Sugar Bowl: 1.66 feet of snow as of 8 a.m.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage

(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton area due to flooding

WILTON, Calif. — The Wilton area is now under an Evacuation Order after the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services warned about an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east...
WILTON, CA
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
632
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy