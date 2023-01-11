Rain and snow continue in Sacramento and Tahoe. What are the latest precipitation totals?

Light showers kicked off Wednesday morning and have continued throughout the day. The National Weather Service’s seven-day forecast predicts light showers into the evening. Then Thursday, after 14 consecutive days of rain, predictions of partly sunny skies are underway.

Here are the latest rain and snow totals:

Sacramento rain totals

In the last 10 days, Sacramento has received roughly 4.7 inches of rain and counting, well above its 3.87 January monthly normal. Over the past 14 days of consecutive rain, the city has received more than 8 inches .

Here are rain totals for the region in the last 24 hour as of 1:36 p.m., according to the National Weather Service .

Sacramento: 0.07 inches

Sacramento International Airport: 0.11 inches

Morrison Creek: 0.07 inches

Arcade Creek: 0.12 inches

Rancho Cordova:0.12 inches

Sacramento Mather Airport: 0.05 inches

Fair Oaks: 0.06 inches

El Dorado Hills: 0.16 inches

Citrus Heights: 0.07 inches

Though the Sacramento region is expecting to get a break Thursday from the rainy weather it’s been experiencing, Friday it may return , with a 70% chance of showers, according to the seven-day forecast.

Sierra snow totals

The Sierra averaged another 1 to 2 feet of snow in the last 24 hours, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a weather service meteorologist. Chain controls are still in place as moderate snow continues to fall throughout the Sierra.

The UC Berkley Central Sierra Snow Lab, near Donner Pass, received 1.82 feet of snow as of 8:25 a.m. Wednesday. The lab has measured more than 6 feet of snow in the last week.

Below are more totals throughout the Sierra in the past 24-hour period:

Bear Valley: 1.91 feet of snow as of 5 a.m.

Kirkwood: 1.58 feet of snow as of 6 a.m.

Sugar Bowl: 1.66 feet of snow as of 8 a.m.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…