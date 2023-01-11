Read full article on original website
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Man in custody after several Camden County and Gloucester County churches vandalized, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Three South Jersey churches were vandalized Friday morning, in Blackwood, Runnemede and Woodbury and police have a suspect. "I just want to say this is a very active investigation," Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins stated. Three separate Roman Catholic churches in Camden and Gloucester counties...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
Ocean County, NJ, Woman Still Missing After ‘Numerous investigative steps’
Authorities in Ocean County continue to search for a woman who has been missing since before Christmas. The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance with locating 25-year-old Ervajay Thomas. According to officials, Thomas was last seen on December 22nd in Manchester wearing a white winter jacket and black pants.
Man indicted over fatal shooting in Gloucester County bar parking lot
A grand jury has indicted a Gloucester County resident on charges that he shot a man to death in a bar parking lot following an argument last year. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, was indicted last month on one count of first-degree murder and two second-degree weapons charges in the Sept. 24 killing of Chad Stuart, 31, outside of Villari’s Sports Bar in Franklin Township.
Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
2 men wanted for 5 burglaries in Delaware, Montgomery Counties: police
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are searching for burglary suspects who went on a two-hour crime spree spanning two Pennsylvania counties, targeting restaurants and leaving behind a lot of damage.The burglaries happened in Delaware and Montgomery Counties. Authorities are asking residents and business owners to be aware of who is around.Security video showed two masked suspects -- one holding a crowbar -- inside Carlino's Specialty Foods in Ardmore. Police claim the suspects were searching for cash.It happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 9."Felt like I was violated," Sam's Brick Oven Pizza owner Christ Thornton said.Next door, Thornton says his pizza...
Three Camden Men Arrested in Drug Manufacturing Raids
CAMDEN, NJ – Three Camden men were arrested after a two-month investigation by law enforcement authorities ended in a raid on two county residences that left 11 officers treated for exposure to fentanyl. Search warrants were executed on Thursday at the 1000 block of Harrison Avenue in Collingswood and a home on Eden Hollow Lane in Sicklerville, according to the Camden County Prosecutor Office. The Camden residents arrested: Adam Brackenridge, 33; Donnell Horne, 40, and Stephon Thomas, 35. Each was charged with first-degree maintaining a manufacturing facility for controlled-dangerous substances (CDS) and third-degree possession of CDS. Also arrested with the same charges were...
Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
66-year-old bicyclist dead after crash in South Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 66-year-old bicyclist died in a crash with a car in South Philadelphia Friday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Tasker Street and Columbus Boulevard around 5:25 p.m., police say.Police identified the bicyclist as Taing Sophy.A beige Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Tasker Street, while the bicyclist was traveling west on the same street. Police say the 32-year-old driver of the car was trying to make a left turn onto Columbus Boulevard when the two collided.The bicyclist suffering head trauma was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where she died Saturday around 1 p.m.Authorities say the driver of the car stayed at the location until police arrived. The investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been filed at this point, officials say.
N.J. pharmacy looking to make history with a marijuana dispensary
A New Jersey pharmacy is looking to make history as the first in the country to operate as a drug store and marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational cannabis. Bell Pharmacy, located at 1201 Haddon Avenue in Camden County, N.J., is waiting to be approved for an annual cannabis license, KYW reported. Because the store has two legal addresses, it makes it easier to operate both businesses.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine
An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute massive amounts of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Lester Santana pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court...
2 More Arrested Along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, NJ
Two more people have been arrested along one of the most troubled streets in the World's Play Ground. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, their detectives were conducting a surveillance operation between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue late Tuesday afternoon in response to complaints from people about illegal drug deals and quality of life issues.
Philadelphia man charged with Homicide by Vehicle in connection to December 21st crash in Conshohocken
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Conshohocken Borough Police Chief George Metz have announced the arrest of Craig Coleman, 55, of Philadelphia, on Homicide by Vehicle and other charges related to a December 21st crash in Conshohocken that killed 82-year-old Richard Sitek of Conshohocken. The crash happened on...
State Police: Woman, 20, shot in rideshare during road rage incident on I-76 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old woman was sitting in the back of a ride-share when another driver's road rage ended with her suffering a gunshot wound, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The ride-share was driving eastbound on Interstate 76 towards I-676 when a speeding Nissan Altima tried to merge in an...
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
Stranger beats 67-year-old woman’s head with brick on NJ boardwalk
ATLANTIC CITY — A man who attacked a woman with a brick wrapped in a T-shirt was arrested at the scene on Friday. Atlantic City police said a passerby stepped in and stopped Samuel Cooper, 43, of Philadelphia, from continuing his attack on the 67-year-old woman. The attack happened...
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
Philadelphia Woman Reportedly Shot While Riding in Uber
A woman’s Uber ride took a terrifying turn this week when she was wounded in a gun attack. According to WPVI, the incident took place on the Vine Street Expressway near Broad Street in Center City. The rideshare driver reportedly told police the 21-year-old victim was shot in the leg after the assailant pulled up next to his vehicle and opened fire; however, it remains unclear if the gunman fled the scene after.
