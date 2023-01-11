Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured.

Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon.

The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and the Riverview Cemetery.

Pig has been on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days

Larish said it took lots of running and teamwork from those seeking the missing pig, but it finally came down to the lady swine becoming tired before she was cornered.

